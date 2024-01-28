Lions vs. 49ers, NFC Championship Game open thread

While it appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs are the current team of destiny, tonight’s game featuring the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers intends to refocus that narrative.

For the Detroit Lions, there hasn’t been a bigger game for the franchise in generations. The Lions are now winners of more playoff games in the last two weeks than Detroit had managed in 30 years. For their efforts, the road to the Super Bowl is but a game away and set to be decided in the epicenter of Silicon Valley. There are plenty of people claiming that this is finally the Lions’ time — their destiny is to play for a Lombardi Trophy.

To do that, Detroit will have to slay the dragon. Not unlike a warrior awaiting one’s fate inside the stadium walls, the 49ers are ready to flex in the Lions’ direction.

As the one-seed, most see the Niners as the rightful heir to the NFC Super Bowl throne. San Francisco boasts a loaded roster, the likes of which could play a throwback game against the AFC conference and pull off a win. They’re that good. But so are the Lions, to the surprise of many in NFL circles. The 49ers thrive off an expertly crafted offensive scheme, but will it be the right formula to move past Detroit — a team playing with a Lion’s share of motivation and heart.

So which team does luck favor this evening? Here’s your open thread to find out who’s going to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII — and be the team most of Bills Mafia will root on to defeat those pesky Chiefs.