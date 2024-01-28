Chiefs vs. Ravens, AFC Championship Game open thread

And then there were two. The last pair of AFC teams are set to fight it out in rainy Baltimore, MD for the rights to represent their conference in Super Bowl LVIII.

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens. One team has faced almost no postseason roadblock too tough to overcome since head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined forces.

That, alone, has me picking the Chiefs to win this afternoon. They have too much experience, so much success, and have been among the most battle-tested of postseason NFL teams since one particular dynasty of the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has put together a magnificent season, though his MVP-likely numbers pale in comparison to recent selections. It’s the one stat that has him among the favorite, that’s the team’s W-L record and their claim to the one seed in the AFC. Will that be enough to win today? Unlike prior games, should Baltimore start slow it could prove too much for them to overcome.

While most of Bills Mafia would prefer no one wins today, that’s not an option. So do you want Jackson and the Ravens to get their shot, putting a dent in the Chiefs’ dynasty armor? Or would you prefer to see Mahomes and Kansas City march off to Las Vegas with Taylor Swift in tow?

We’ll know in three hours’ time who the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers face in a couple weeks.

Here’s your open-game thread for Chiefs-Ravens.