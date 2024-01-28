 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills officially promote Joe Brady to OC

The Buffalo Bills have made it official, promoting Joe Brady after his nine-game on-the-job interview

By Matt Byham
The Buffalo Bills have officially promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to become the team’s fulltime offensive coordinator.

This is, of course, news that should surprise nearly no one within Bills Mafia. Even Joe Brady himself corrected a reporter in-season when asking him about returning “home” for a road game against the Miami Dolphins, saying “this is home,” prior to the team’s season finale.

Brady served as interim offensive coordinator during the 2023 NFL season after Ken Dorsey was dismissed following the team’s Week 10 loss at home to the Denver Broncos.

