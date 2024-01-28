Ken Dorsey named new OC of Cleveland Browns

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been hired by the Cleveland Browns in the same role. Alaina Getzenberg shared the news, noting the coincidence between One Bills naming Joe Brady as their new fulltime offensive coordinator on the same day as the Browns’ news regarding Dorsey.

Further cementing this news to the Bills-centric theme that it is, Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt, who played backup and occasionally-starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills from 1994-2003, then came back to Orchard Park, NY as a coach from 2006-2009 — ascending from offensive quality control coach, to quarterbacks coach, then finally adding the title of offensive coordinator to his role.

National NFL Insider Ian Rapoport called Dorsey’s dismissal a tenure “cut short.” That sentiment may prove tough to win over with Bills Mafia, with many looking to move on from Dorsey far in advance of the team’s Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos during the 2023 NFL season.

While the when and why as to head coach Sean McDermott moving on from Dorsey will likely remain a mystery until the end of time, it’s no secret that he’s a very creative and talented offensive mind.

Dorsey’s undoing may have largely been the unit’s large amount of turnovers and also Dorsey’s apparent resistance to change, when it often appeared the offense needed a new game plan when facing specific adversity. Dorsey also seemed to rely heavily on the team’s passing attack, and often failed to feature quarterback Josh Allen as the dangerous runner he is with the football in his hands.

Despite that, the work that Dorsey accomplished with Allen helped improve his on-field ability as a passer, including making him among the most efficient play-action passers in the NFL during 2023.

In Cleveland, Dorsey’s work with Allen as a passer will come in handy as he attempts to help quarterback Deshaun Watson regain his earlier-career form. Additionally, Dorsey will take over calling plays for a Browns team that features several offensive play makers in running back Nick Chubb, tight end David Njoku, and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

In case you were curious, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns aren’t schedule to play each other during the 2024 NFL season.