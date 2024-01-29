The Buffalo Bills have found their offensive coordinator, and it’s a familiar face: Joe Brady, who served as the team’s interim OC for the last nine games of the 2023 season.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the news that the Bills aren’t going to turn to an outside candidate to run their offense, instead promoting Brady to direct Josh Allen and the potent Buffalo offense.

Joe Brady promoted to Buffalo’s offensive coordinator

After taking over for Ken Dorsey following Buffalo’s disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, Joe Brady served as the interim offensive coordinator and helped right the ship as the Bills closed the regular season winning their last five games to claim their fourth straight AFC East title. On Sunday, the Bills made it official, removing that interim tag and promoting Brady to offensive coordinator.

Even more Bills news

The Bills will pick 28th in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and we find out who draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Buffalo will select with their first pick. Plus, Buffalo spoke with Mike Caldwell for their defensive coordinator position, former Bills OC Ken Dorsey will reportedly accept the same role with the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs just snapped the “Josh Allen curse,” and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings