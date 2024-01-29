 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills’ assistant ST coach Cory Harkey interviews with Panthers for special teams coordinator

Harkey played tight end in the NFL for five seasons

By Matt Byham
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills assistant special teams coach Cory Harkey has interviewed with the Carolina Panthers for their open special teams coordinator position, per a source reported through Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 33-year-old former NFL tight end entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012, signing with the St. Louis Rams — where he remain for the duration of his career, which came to an end on the eve of the 2017 NFL season following a triceps injury.

Harkey joined the Bills’ coaching staff in his current role during 2022. Prior to his work with Buffalo’s special teams, Harkey functioned as a tight ends coach Tennessee State (2021), and Azusa Pacific (2019-2020).

