Bobby Babich named Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator

The Buffalo Bills were able to keep an up-and-coming coach on staff by promoting linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator on Tuesday. Babich has been with the team since 2017 and has worked his way up the ranks.

There was concern that the Bills would lose Babich after the coach had interviews with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and the Green Bay Packers. It was a big move for Buffalo seeing that the team didn’t have a defensive coordinator last season and it was head coach Sean McDermott calling the defense.

The track record for Babich speaks for itself. In 2017 as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach, safety Micah Hyde earned his first Pro Bowl berth and then rookie Tre’Davious White was making an early impact for the team. From 2018-2022, Babich transitioned to safeties coach — where Hyde and Jordan Poyer took their game to the next level, both earning All-Pro honors during that time.

The past two seasons, Babich moved to coach the linebackers, where the success continued to translate. Last season, linebacker Matt Milano earned All-Pro honors and was one of the best ‘backers in the league. This season, even though the team lost Milano, Babich coached Terrell Bernard and Tyrel Dodson to successful seasons where they exceeded expectations.

After Leslie Frazier left 11 months ago, Babich’s name was in the mix to be defensive coordinator before McDermott assumed the responsibilities.

The only question left to be answered is if McDermott will allow Babich to call plays on defense.