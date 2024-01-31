The Buffalo Bills didn’t have a defensive coordinator during the 2023 NFL season, with head coach Sean McDermott calling the plays on defense.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced they had retained one of their up-and-coming coaches, promoting linebackers coach Bobby Babich to take on the defensive coordinator role for the 2024 NFL season.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the news that Buffalo was able to hang onto one of their promising young coaches, who had drawn interest from other teams around the league.

Bobby Babich promoted to defensive coordinator

There was concern that the Bills would lose Babich after the coach had interviews with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and the Green Bay Packers, but Buffalo kept Babich around by offering him the defensive coordinator job. Babich has been with the team since 2017, working his way up the team’s coaching ranks. Babich started off as assistant defensive backs coach in 2017, was safeties coach from 2018-22, and served as the linebackers coach during the last two seasons.

The only question left to be answered is if McDermott will allow Babich to call plays on defense.

