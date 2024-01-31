The Buffalo Bills didn’t have a defensive coordinator during the 2023 NFL season, with head coach Sean McDermott calling the plays on defense.
On Tuesday, the Bills announced they had retained one of their up-and-coming coaches, promoting linebackers coach Bobby Babich to take on the defensive coordinator role for the 2024 NFL season.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the news that Buffalo was able to hang onto one of their promising young coaches, who had drawn interest from other teams around the league.
Bobby Babich promoted to defensive coordinator
There was concern that the Bills would lose Babich after the coach had interviews with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and the Green Bay Packers, but Buffalo kept Babich around by offering him the defensive coordinator job. Babich has been with the team since 2017, working his way up the team’s coaching ranks. Babich started off as assistant defensive backs coach in 2017, was safeties coach from 2018-22, and served as the linebackers coach during the last two seasons.
The only question left to be answered is if McDermott will allow Babich to call plays on defense.
- Buffalo Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - Buffalo News
- Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator: Will Sean McDermott still call plays? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills name Bobby Babich as new defensive coordinator - WGR 550
- Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills promote Babich to defensive coordinator: What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - NFL.com
- Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - NBC Sports
- Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator. | wgrz.com
- Bills promote linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator | News 4 Buffalo
- Buffalo Bills promote linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - WKBW
- Buffalo Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator - BuffaloBills.com
- Ryan O’Halloran: Sean McDermott should let Bobby Babich call defensive plays - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills react to Bobby Babich’s promotion: ‘Best coach I’ve ever had hands down’ - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news
We hear why Buffalo’s players and coaches feel the team has a bright future, find out where former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will serve as offensive coordinator in 2024, catch up with former Buffalo placekicker Scott Norwood, and more!
- ‘The future’s bright’ | Why Bills players and coaches believe there’s a lot to look forward to in 2024 - BuffaloBills.com
- Browns to hire Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator - WGR 550
- Erik Brady: Former Bills kicker Scott Norwood knows it’s a wonderful life - Buffalo News
- Bills QB Josh Allen expected to compete at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin, Dane Jackson team up on Ultimate Wingmen campaign for Bounty - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bobby Babich named Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator - Buffalo Rumblings
- Mel Kiper’s first 2024 NFL mock draft should excite Bills Mafia - Buffalo Rumblings
- What if...Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 1998 Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills interviewed Mike Caldwell for defensive coordinator - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Defensive tackles - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...