Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft: Early mocks paint confusing picture

The season’s officially over for the Buffalo Bills, but things are just heating up for what should be a very interesting offseason at One Bills Drive. NFL analysts have begun to analyze the most recent mock drafts to see who the “experts” are as well those who “have no idea what they’re talking about” when it comes to certain picks.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be a very important one for the Bills. While many won’t enjoy hearing this: You could make a case for offense or defense in the first round. On one hand, the argument is to surround quarterback Josh Allen with as much talent as possible. On the other hand, there’s a need for a defensive back to begin replacing safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Let’s take a look at who some of the most-engaged mock drafters are saying at this moment.

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas) Todd McShay: Antonio Johnson, S (Texas A&M)

Antonio Johnson, S (Texas A&M) Daniel Jeremiah (NFLN): Jer’Zhan Newton, DT (Illinois)

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT (Illinois) Bucky Brooks (NFLN): Cooper DeJean, DB (Iowa)

Cooper DeJean, DB (Iowa) Ryan Wilson (CBS): Kamari Lassiter, DB (Georgia)

Kamari Lassiter, DB (Georgia) Chris Trapasso (CBS): Xavier Worthy, WR (Texas)

As you can see, it’s hard to find two analysts with the same picks. When the draft gets closer and teams conducting their meetings, that’s when you begin to see some similarities across mocks. Early indications reinforce the idea that the Bills can go either way in Round 1. However, Bills Mafia might not have the patience to endure yet another premium asset being spent on the defensive line.

The sexy pick at the moment might be wide receiver Xavier Worthy out of Texas. He has the explosive abilities at receiver that the team desperately needs. Worthy had 75 catches for 1,014 yards, and five touchdowns this past season with the Longhorns. He also averaged over 13 yards a catch in 2023, which further showcased his explosive ability after averaging 12.7 ypc on 60 receptions (2022), and 15.8 ypc on 61 receptions (2021) his two previous seasons.

With Diggs ending the season in somewhat of a slump and Gabe Davis heading to free agency, the team needs a stud at the position for the future outside the numbers. There might be some concern with Worthy’s size, as he’s listed at a very lanky 6’1”, 161 pounds.