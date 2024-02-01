En route to capturing their fourth straight AFC East divisional title, the Buffalo Bills dismissed offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following a disappointing Week 10 home loss to the Denver Broncos, replacing Dorsey with Joe Brady on an interim basis for the last nine weeks of the regular season and two postseason games.

In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we dive into the state of the Bills’ offense from last season, examining how Buffalo’s offense made positive strides despite the fact the team failed to advance past the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Offense in Review

Head coach Sean McDermott has made it known that, despite having Josh Allen, one of the top three quarterbacks in the NFL, he preferred for the Bills to become more balanced and versatile.

In reviewing the performance of Buffalo’s offense last year, the Bills did take a positive step forward, becoming more multidimensional. Buffalo finished the year sixth in points scored per game (26.5 ppg.), fourth in yards per game (374.5), seventh in rushing yards per game (130.1), and eighth in passing yards per game (244.4).

Linked below: Positional grades, identifying Buffalo’s breakout players, and how, once Brady was elevated to offensive coordinator, the Bills experienced success by embracing the running game.

