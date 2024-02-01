Senior Bowl 2024 Day 1 & 2 Recap: Potential Buffalo Bills targets

The Senior Bowl is in Mobile, AL this week and marks the beginning of the NFL Draft process for most fans. After two days of practice here are some emerging prospects for the Buffalo Bills to consider in this year's 2024 NFL Draft. We will focus on what I think Buffalo’s three biggest positional needs are: wide receiver, defensive tackle, and safety.

Wide Receiver

Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

McConkey measured in at 5’11” and 187 pounds. He figures to be a slot option at the NFL level but his route-running abilities make him a versatile option anywhere on the field. McConkey has put on an impressive route running clinic thus far at the Senior Bowl.

another superb route by WR Ladd McConkey #NFLDraft #SeniorBowl

Challenges defenders leverage with confidence and makes his route stems and breaks quickly pic.twitter.com/YPMmkS2qXV — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

Roman Wilson (Michigan)

Wilson was one of the best performers on Day 1 and followed it up with a solid Day 2. Wilson (5’10” and 186 pounds) is a deep-threat option that the Bills could be interested in.

Deep TD pass from @NDFootball QB Sam Hartman to @UMichFootball WR Roman Wilson #NFLDraft @seniorbowl Wilson has looked solid thus far pic.twitter.com/dlpoFEKwad — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

WR Roman Wilson from @UMichFootball with an amazing catch in 1v1 drills at the #SeniorBowl #NFLDraft stock pic.twitter.com/G82t94sdzu — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Jamari Thrash (Louisville)

Thrash measured in at 5’11 and 185 pounds and has been solid in the first two days of the Senior Bowl. His route running is smooth and it looks effortless when he’s at top speed. Thrash has done well but has also missed some opportunities to haul in a catch. He has a cool last name to boot.

WR Jamari Thrash from @LouisvilleFB showing off some wheels on a deep ball TD in 1 on 1 drills. #NFLDraft #SeniorBowl



On the radar for the #Bills on day 2 of the draft pic.twitter.com/KJPe89By3O — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

Lots of separation by @LouisvilleFB WR Jamari Thrash. Strong throw to the numbers by @SouthAlabamaFB QB Carter Bradly. #SeniorBowl



Thrash continues to look like a solid option for the #Bills at WR on day 2 of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/BFYQpKG6UM — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

Potential #Bills WR target Jamari Thrash from @LouisvilleFB with a good rep here at the #SeniorBowl.



He did have a couple missed opportunities in the period though. pic.twitter.com/OnNlVg1ywo — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

Legette didn’t have his best showing on Day 1 but followed it up with a nice Day 2 performance. He measured in shorter than expected (6’1”) but he remains a strong and powerful wide receiver at 223 pounds.

WR Xavier Legette from @GamecockFB with a crisp route at the #SeniorBowl



In consideration for the #Bills at the end of 1st round of #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jEmhQKNGs9 — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Xavier Legette picking up where he left off from his breakout senior season at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/1ihI8qsxw6 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) January 31, 2024

What a snag by Xavier Legette here at the #SeniorBowl. Starting to understand all the hype surrounding his name! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Ex1dENDX5w — Sy Ingersoll (@syingersolltdt) January 30, 2024

Ricky Pearsall (Florida)

Pearsall measured in just under 6’1” and weighs 193 pounds. Pearsall is a fluid runner who’s stood out in the first two days of practice at the Senior Bowl.

WR Ricky Pearsall from @FloridaFootball with a tough contested catch in 1v1 drills at the #SeniorBowl



Potential #Bills WR target on Day 2 of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wVIzAFabDE — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Ricky Pearsall is DOING things at the #SeniorBowl this week pic.twitter.com/EQXrwgfHa7 — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) January 31, 2024

WR group standing out early here at @seniorbowl. @GatorsFB WR Ricky Pearsall is one of them.



Clean win off press and a nice contested catch for the touchdown in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/S8PaVtmbmu — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Defensive Tackle

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

T’Vondre Sweat is a mammoth human being, standing 6’4” tall and weighing 360 pounds. Sweat has earned himself some money in the first two days of the Senior Bowl, possibly playing his way into the first round of the NFL Draft. His strength and power were consistently on display in one-on-one drills.

DT T'Vondre Sweat from @TexasFootball doing work at the #SeniorBowl. His hand placement is



Possible day 2 prospect for the #Bills at 3-technique if they snag a WR in the first round of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4VHL0kWQHM — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

Dewayne Carter (Duke)

Carter is having a solid showing at the Senior Bowl despite coming from a “smaller” school. The 6’2”, 308-pound DT is in play for the Bills in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

DT Dewayne Carter from @DukeFOOTBALL in 1v1 drills at the #SeniorBowl



Someone to keep an eye on from a #Bills DT prospect in the middle rounds #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JbBCPzdxBA — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Duke DT DeWayne Carter with the sack on Michael Penix #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/H0YgcdCL9U — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 30, 2024

Marcus Harris (Auburn)

Harris is emerging as a late-round option for the Bills at the DT position. He’s a little undersized at 6’2” and 284 pounds, but he’s strong and explodes off the line.

DT Marcus Harris from @AuburnFootball with a nice swim move. He is having a solid day at the #SeniorBowl #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vxjNR1cUY3 — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

DT Marcus Harris from @AuburnFootball showing a quick explosion off the ball. Gets into the backfield for a TFL #NFLDraft #SeniorBowl



Someone for the #Bills to look at for depth at DT pic.twitter.com/fdSv2mZhoh — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 30, 2024

Safety

Kamren Kinchens (Miami, FL)

Kinchens enters the NFL Draft as its top safety prospect. He’s 5’11” and weighs 206 pounds. He might not even be on the board for Buffalo at 28, but if he is it will be tough for them to pass a talent like Kinchens.

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens steps in front of a Michael Pratt pass and drops the INT… then drops for some push-ups. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @CanesFootball @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/Fe7nCblP4O — PewterReport ‍☠️ (@PewterReport) January 31, 2024

Tight coverage here from Safety Kamren Kinchens from @CanesFootball but a better catch by TE Ben Sinnott from @KStateFB #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Lnpjsdhfen — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens breaks up the pass intended for FSU TE Jaheim Bell #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/6UKRrjPoCJ — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

Javon Bullard (Georgia)

Bullard is a real option for the Bills on Day 2. The 5’10”, 197-pound safety is versatile in coverage and his hustle and effort were on display at the Senior Bowl. Bullard would inject some youth into Buffalo’s aging safety room.

Safety Javon Bullard from @GeorgiaFootball with a pass breakup at the #seniorbowl



A day 2 option for the #Bills to bring some youth to the safety position. pic.twitter.com/b6U0DE8rM0 — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Georgia safety Javon Bullard with the PBU against Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/L9leOFfdOX — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

Cole Bishop (Utah)

Bishop is a mid- to late-round prospect for the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft and he’s having a solid all-around Senior Bowl. He can be seen making plays all over the field in team drills and in one-on-one drills. He’s at 6’1” tall and has size, weighing 209 pounds. Bishop is a versatile safety and is adept in both coverage and helping in the run game. He shows fluid athleticism and is becoming a favorite option of mine for the Bills to consider in the middle of the NFL Draft.

Utah’s Cole Bishop has looked great covering TEs at the Senior Bowl. Glued to the hip and undercuts the route to force an impossible throw. pic.twitter.com/ZJe8nwfV8U — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 31, 2024

Utah’s Cole Bishop with some nice coverage at the Senior Bowl. Stays patient and does a great job being physical to maintain outside leverage against a far larger TE. pic.twitter.com/3gKWROi7Py — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2024