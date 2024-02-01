 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senior Bowl 2024 Day 1 & 2 Recap: Potential Buffalo Bills targets

Who emerged as prospects for the Bills in the first two days at the Senior Bowl?

By B.J.Monacelli
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Senior Bowl is in Mobile, AL this week and marks the beginning of the NFL Draft process for most fans. After two days of practice here are some emerging prospects for the Buffalo Bills to consider in this year's 2024 NFL Draft. We will focus on what I think Buffalo’s three biggest positional needs are: wide receiver, defensive tackle, and safety.

Wide Receiver

Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

McConkey measured in at 5’11” and 187 pounds. He figures to be a slot option at the NFL level but his route-running abilities make him a versatile option anywhere on the field. McConkey has put on an impressive route running clinic thus far at the Senior Bowl.

Roman Wilson (Michigan)

Wilson was one of the best performers on Day 1 and followed it up with a solid Day 2. Wilson (5’10” and 186 pounds) is a deep-threat option that the Bills could be interested in.

Jamari Thrash (Louisville)

Thrash measured in at 5’11 and 185 pounds and has been solid in the first two days of the Senior Bowl. His route running is smooth and it looks effortless when he’s at top speed. Thrash has done well but has also missed some opportunities to haul in a catch. He has a cool last name to boot.

Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

Legette didn’t have his best showing on Day 1 but followed it up with a nice Day 2 performance. He measured in shorter than expected (6’1”) but he remains a strong and powerful wide receiver at 223 pounds.

Ricky Pearsall (Florida)

Pearsall measured in just under 6’1” and weighs 193 pounds. Pearsall is a fluid runner who’s stood out in the first two days of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Defensive Tackle

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

T’Vondre Sweat is a mammoth human being, standing 6’4” tall and weighing 360 pounds. Sweat has earned himself some money in the first two days of the Senior Bowl, possibly playing his way into the first round of the NFL Draft. His strength and power were consistently on display in one-on-one drills.

Dewayne Carter (Duke)

Carter is having a solid showing at the Senior Bowl despite coming from a “smaller” school. The 6’2”, 308-pound DT is in play for the Bills in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

Marcus Harris (Auburn)

Harris is emerging as a late-round option for the Bills at the DT position. He’s a little undersized at 6’2” and 284 pounds, but he’s strong and explodes off the line.

Safety

Kamren Kinchens (Miami, FL)

Kinchens enters the NFL Draft as its top safety prospect. He’s 5’11” and weighs 206 pounds. He might not even be on the board for Buffalo at 28, but if he is it will be tough for them to pass a talent like Kinchens.

Javon Bullard (Georgia)

Bullard is a real option for the Bills on Day 2. The 5’10”, 197-pound safety is versatile in coverage and his hustle and effort were on display at the Senior Bowl. Bullard would inject some youth into Buffalo’s aging safety room.

Cole Bishop (Utah)

Bishop is a mid- to late-round prospect for the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft and he’s having a solid all-around Senior Bowl. He can be seen making plays all over the field in team drills and in one-on-one drills. He’s at 6’1” tall and has size, weighing 209 pounds. Bishop is a versatile safety and is adept in both coverage and helping in the run game. He shows fluid athleticism and is becoming a favorite option of mine for the Bills to consider in the middle of the NFL Draft.

