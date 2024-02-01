2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games — Bills WR Stefon Diggs, RB James Cook compete tonight!

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games begins tonight and, with it, a few Buffalo Bills will take to the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Beginning last season, the Pro Bowl adopted a new format that transformed it into a multi-day event featuring skills competitions and a tournament of flag football featuring some of the NFL’s most elite players.

Tune in live at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN to watch running back James Cook and wide receiver Stefon Diggs compete in a multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball this evening.

Each round features four teams of five players. The first match of the night pits the AFC offense against the NFL defense, while the second game will see the NFC offense facing the AFC defense. The winners win three points for their respective conferences.

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games culminates on Sunday, February 4. In addition to Sunday’s flag football tournament, there will be additional skills competitions — where you’ll be able to see the Shnowman himself, Dion Dawkins. Here’s your open thread to chat during tonight’s events.