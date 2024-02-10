The NFL held its annual Honors Awards leading up to the Super Bowl, and it was a disappointing night for the Buffalo Bills, as quarterback Josh Allen finished fifth in the MVP voting, receiving just a single first-place vote.
But the real shocker came in the Comeback Player of the Year category, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who died twice on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, lost out to Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco for the award.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing Hamlin’s snub
Safety Damar Hamlin snubbed for Comeback Player of the Year
The whole country watched in horror as Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game on January 2, 2023 at the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed both CPR and a defibrillator to be resuscitated on the field. The incredible, quick-thinking work of the Bills’ training and medical staff saved his life. Hamlin spent several days in a hospital in Cincinnati, and once he was released he faced months of tedious rehabilitation not knowing if he’d ever be able to play football again.
Just the fact that Hamlin played a single snap after dying should have been enough to clinch the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Instead, Joe Flacco, who came off the couch to quarterback the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs, brought home the honor.
After the news, it came out that Chasing M’s, Hamlin’s foundation, is donating $100,000 worth of automatic external defibrillators to 47 Nevada high schools.
- In surprise, Joe Flacco wins AP Comeback Player of the Year Award over Damar Hamlin - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin snubbed for comeback player of the year in shocking vote - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Loses Comeback Player of the Year Award Race - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Joe Flacco wins comeback player of the year over Damar Hamlin - NBC Sports
- Joe Flacco beats Damar Hamlin for NFL Comeback Player of the Year - USA Today
- Hamlin’s foundation, NFL donating $100K worth of AEDs to Nevada schools - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- C.J. Stroud wins Offensive ROY, Will Anderson Jr. earns Defensive ROY: Who else snagged NFL honors? - The Athletic (subscription required)
Bills hire new assistant defensive line coach
The Buffalo Bills continue to overhaul their defensive coaching staff, hiring former Las Vegas Raiders assistant Matt Edwards to serve as Buffalo’s defensive line coach. With the Raiders, Edwards was the team’s defensive assistant/pass rush specialist. Previously, he served as defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach on Mike Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans.
- Buffalo Bills hire Matt Edwards as assistant D-line coach - Buffalo News
- Bills hire Matt Edwards as assistant defensive line coach - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
We hear from star wide receiver Stefon Diggs about his future with the Bills, break down how Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers exemplifies how the Bills plan on utilizing tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox moving forward, learn how quarterback Josh Allen responded to not winning the 2024 NFL MVP award (he received exactly one first-place vote), and more!
- Stefon Diggs hints at future and whether he wants to stay with Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- Super Bowl tight end matchup an example of what Bills hope to get out of Knox, Kincaid - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid enjoys Super Bowl week, despite ping pong loss - Buffalo News
- Here’s how Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen reacted to not winning 2024 NFL MVP award - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen earns one first place vote for NFL MVP - WGR 550
- WNY woman wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tournament as a Buffalo Bills superfan - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills salary cap: Contract extensions that could save 2024 space - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills QB Josh Allen chose trivia, and dinner, over NFL Honors Awards - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills hire Matt Edwards as assistant DL coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: NFL Honors Edition - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...