The NFL held its annual Honors Awards leading up to the Super Bowl, and it was a disappointing night for the Buffalo Bills, as quarterback Josh Allen finished fifth in the MVP voting, receiving just a single first-place vote.

But the real shocker came in the Comeback Player of the Year category, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who died twice on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, lost out to Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco for the award.

Safety Damar Hamlin snubbed for Comeback Player of the Year

The whole country watched in horror as Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game on January 2, 2023 at the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed both CPR and a defibrillator to be resuscitated on the field. The incredible, quick-thinking work of the Bills’ training and medical staff saved his life. Hamlin spent several days in a hospital in Cincinnati, and once he was released he faced months of tedious rehabilitation not knowing if he’d ever be able to play football again.

Just the fact that Hamlin played a single snap after dying should have been enough to clinch the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Instead, Joe Flacco, who came off the couch to quarterback the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs, brought home the honor.

After the news, it came out that Chasing M’s, Hamlin’s foundation, is donating $100,000 worth of automatic external defibrillators to 47 Nevada high schools.

Bills hire new assistant defensive line coach

The Buffalo Bills continue to overhaul their defensive coaching staff, hiring former Las Vegas Raiders assistant Matt Edwards to serve as Buffalo’s defensive line coach. With the Raiders, Edwards was the team’s defensive assistant/pass rush specialist. Previously, he served as defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach on Mike Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans.

We hear from star wide receiver Stefon Diggs about his future with the Bills, break down how Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers exemplifies how the Bills plan on utilizing tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox moving forward, learn how quarterback Josh Allen responded to not winning the 2024 NFL MVP award (he received exactly one first-place vote), and more!

