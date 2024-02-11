The Buffalo Bills are coming off their fourth-consecutive AFC East divisional title and their fifth-straight playoff berth, but they face a pivotal offseason as the team is projected to be around $50 million over the salary cap with 22 pending free agents.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes a look at what the potential offseason could look like for general manager Brandon Beane.

Potential offseason plans for the Buffalo Bills

While the cap situation isn’t ideal, there are plenty of ways the team can get creative and free up some money to bring in free agents and sign their draft picks.

We hear from Beane on the team’s plans heading into free agency; plus why the Bills would be wise to add talent at wide receiver and defensive line this offseason, a look at a comprehensive scenario that would help Buffalo escape salary cap hell, a ranking of the best of Buffalo’s internal free agents, identifying the other key offseason decisions facing the Bills, and more!

Bills get big boost in yards after catch in 2023

For years, the offensive coaches on the Buffalo Bills have wanted to see their offensive play makers generate more yards after the catch, and in 2023, the Bills finally made strides in that department, thanks in part to running back James Cook, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills ranked 15th in the NFL in yards after catch with 2,046, according to Pro Football Focus. That was slightly above the league average of 2,004 and an improvement from 2022, when Buffalo ranked 26th in YAC (1,597 yards after catch).

Even more Bills news

We hear from quarterback Josh Allen on why he’s haunted by the latest postseason setback vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, what the San Francisco 49ers need to do to defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, learn how left tackle and Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist Dion Dawkins gave back in Las Vegas, find out which intimidating former Bills defensive player is being featured in a Super Bowl commercial, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings