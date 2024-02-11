Opinion: MVP voters, like fans overall, think wins are a QB stat

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the National Football League’s “Most Valuable Player” award. It’s not a surprising result. He was the heavy betting favorite to win the award going into the NFL Honors awards show where the MVP is handed out alongside many other coveted individual accolades.

Jackson played well this season, his team was the number-one seed in the AFC coming out of the regular season, and the Ravens beat the NFC’s number-one seed San Francisco 49ers late in the season in dominating fashion.

The stage had been set. But then a funny thing happened.

Jackson received 49 of a potential 50 MVP first-place votes, and the backlash against the lone non-Jackson voter (Aaron Schatz from FTN) was immediate and strong — even from people like Stephen A. Smith, who called Schatz’s vote “a stupid homer vote” (apparently not realizing or not caring that Schatz is a New England Patriots fan whose publication at the time made massive waves before the 2018 NFL Draft by calling Josh Allen “a parody of an NFL quarterback prospect”).

The backlash towards Schatz’s Josh Allen vote for MVP primarily revolved around variations of the insult “stat boy.” Many instances of “nerd” were observed on social media, along with less-tasteful insults towards Schatz for allegedly “robbing Lamar Jackson of history.” Schatz explained his reasoning in depth before the ballots were even revealed and before anyone knew that he’d be the lone holdout in a sea of Jackson votes. And the overwhelming negative response combined with the logic behind it reveals one thing:

MVP voters, like fans overall, think wins are a QB stat.

They’re using metrics for their determination of the most valuable player in the NFL too; they’re just using one that’s far more results-based, with way less context, and way more noise: Wins.

They’d rather use a metric of measurement that isolates QB play from their teammates less. Lamar Jackson was the QB of the team that was thought to be the best team in football heading into the playoffs and he played well this season without a top-tier offensive skill position supporting cast. That’s the entire argument.

If you’re handing the award out for raw QB production (yards, touchdowns), then Josh Allen ran away with it. If you’d like to make the award about efficiency, Brock Purdy had a historically efficient season relative to his peers. If you try to balance raw QB production with overall offensive production, Dak Prescott would get your vote. All of these votes are using some metric to buoy their argument. So is the Jackson vote. It’s just using “wins” instead. And Jackson got 49 of 50.

For 49 voters, “wins” was the main metric of determination. Not one of them wanted to go with “raw QB production plus overall offense production”... no one? Not one of them decided that “overall advanced holistic metric efficiency” was the standard? Every single voter, save one, decided that “a great quarterback on the team that had the best regular season” was their go-to standard for the award.

Josh Dubow of The Associated Press provided all the MVP voters for 2023:

Emmanuel Acho, FS1

Greg Auman, Fox Sports

Howard Balzer, PHNX radio

Jarrett Bell, USA Today

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

Tom Brady, Fox Sports

Tedy Bruschi, ESPN

Vic Carucci, WGRZ radio

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Curran, NBC Sports Boston

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Nate Davis, USA Today

Howard Deneroff, Westwood One

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

Boomer Esiason, CBS Sports

Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports Media

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rich Gannon, SiriusXM

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports

Lindsay Jones, The Ringer

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Clark Judge, Talk of Fame Network

Ira Kaufman, JoeBucsFan(dot)com

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Peter King, NBC Sports

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Bruce Murray, SiriusXM

Gary Myers, NFL author

Laura Okmin, Fox Sports

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Nick Pavlatos, SiriusXM

Dan Pompei, The Athletic

Nora Princiotti, The Ringer

Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today

Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports

Dianna Russini, The Athletic

Mike Sando, The Athletic

Aaron Schatz, FTN Network

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Chris Simms, NBC Sports

Armando Salguero, Outkick(dot)com

Mike Tirico, NBC Sports

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Here is the list of voters for the AP awards. Thanks for taking it on:

The voters for the AP NFL awards announced Thursday night at NFL Honors:

Emmanuel Acho, FS1

Greg Auman, Fox Sports

Howard Balzer, PHNX radio

Jarrett Bell, USA Today

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

Tom Brady,… — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 9, 2024

Lamar Jackson was going to get MVP votes because the idea that “the great quarterback from the best regular-season team” would get votes from some voters is understandable. But Jackson getting 49 out of 50 votes and there being backlash to the lone holdout as strongly as there was proves that the hivemind is alive and well in NFL discourse, and that the hivemind continues to pump one message into the members of the collective: wins are a QB stat.

...and that’s the way the cookie crumbles. I’m Bruce Nolan for Buffalo Rumblings. You can find me on Twitter and Instagram @BruceExclusive and look for new episodes of “The Bruce Exclusive” every Thursday on the Buffalo Rumblings podcast network!