Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
We get to know new Buffalo Bills assistant coaches Jahmile Addae (cornerbacks), Ronald Curry (quarterbacks), Christian Taylor (defensive quality control), and Matt Edwards (assistant defensive line).
We also identify potential contract extensions the Bills could offer up to free up some salary cap space for the 2024 NFL season, do a deep statistical dive into why Buffalo dominated in the regular season, continue with our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Wednesday
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Safeties - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Buffalo Bills season analysis: A look at some statistical dominance - Buffalo Rumblings
- Very minor correlation between NFL heavy personnel usage and offensive effectiveness in 2023 - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- Jahmile Addae named new CBs coach with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills hire Ronald Curry as team’s new QBs coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills name Christian Taylor defensive QC coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- 13th annual NFL Honors Awards ceremony - Buffalo Rumblings
Saturday
- Buffalo Bills salary cap: Contract extensions that could save 2024 space - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills QB Josh Allen chose trivia, and dinner, over NFL Honors Awards - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills hire Matt Edwards as assistant DL coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: NFL Honors Edition - Buffalo Rumblings
Sunday
- Opinion: Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin deserved Comeback Player of the Year - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen hints at Stefon Diggs’ return to Bills on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ - Buffalo Rumblings
- Stefon Diggs waxes philosophical with Kay Adams during Super Bowl LVIII interview - Buffalo Rumblings
- What if...Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 2013 Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Should the Buffalo Bills prepare for a game on foreign soil in 2024? - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...