Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be searching for their fifth consecutive AFC East divisional championship in 2024, and if they want to finally reach a Super Bowl, they’re going to have to (finally) get past their nemesis: Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are the near-unanimous choice atop the post-Super Bowl NFL power rankings, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by exploring where Buffalo checks in on these power rankings.

Early 2024 NFL power rankings

The Super Bowl just ended, but it’s never too early to size up where the Bills find themselves in next year’s power rankings!

Even more Bills news

Cornerback Kaiir Elam has struggled to make the impact the Bills envisioned when they drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Below, explore whether new cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae can help resuscitate Elam’s career, the case for the Bills bringing in Mitch Trubisky to serve as Josh Allen’s backup, get to know new offensive quality control coach DJ Mangas, and more!

