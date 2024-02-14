Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be searching for their fifth consecutive AFC East divisional championship in 2024, and if they want to finally reach a Super Bowl, they’re going to have to (finally) get past their nemesis: Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are the near-unanimous choice atop the post-Super Bowl NFL power rankings, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by exploring where Buffalo checks in on these power rankings.
Early 2024 NFL power rankings
The Super Bowl just ended, but it’s never too early to size up where the Bills find themselves in next year’s power rankings!
- Early NFL Power Rankings 2024: Where do Chiefs, 49ers land? - ESPN
- Early NFL Power Rankings 2024: Chiefs reign supreme, but who’s next? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Power Rankings, way too early edition: Who can finally knock off these Chiefs? - Yahoo! Sports
- NFL power rankings: Super Bowl 58, quarterbacks shape offseason order - USA Today
- NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs cement dynasty in Super Bowl LVIII; what's next for 49ers? - NFL.com
- Super Bowl 2025 odds: 49ers are early favorites; Chiefs, Ravens and Bills among top teams - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news
Cornerback Kaiir Elam has struggled to make the impact the Bills envisioned when they drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Below, explore whether new cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae can help resuscitate Elam’s career, the case for the Bills bringing in Mitch Trubisky to serve as Josh Allen’s backup, get to know new offensive quality control coach DJ Mangas, and more!
- Former Buffalo Bills QB released: 5 reasons why a reunion makes sense - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills Mailbag: Can a position coach switch save Kaiir Elam’s career? - Buffalo News
- Bills make ex-UB aide DJ Mangas a quality control assistant - Buffalo News
- Bills hire DJ Mangas as offensive quality control coach - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: Light shines on Steve Christie after his Super Bowl record is broken – twice - Buffalo News
- Super Bowl kickers break Buffalo Bills player’s record for longest field goal - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...