Buffalo Bills name DJ Mangas offensive quality control coach

The Buffalo Bills named DJ Mangas as offensive quality control coach, officially promoting him within the team’s coaching ranks. Mangas joined Buffalo’s coaching staff during the 2023 NFL season during the team’s bye week, shortly after Joe Brady was promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

With Brady as interim OC and there being no true named quarterbacks coach, the team saw an opportunity to bring Mangas in as an offensive aide. While no official title was given, it was a chance for Mangas to unofficially join the Bills’ coaching ranks. That decision has now paid off for DJ Mangas.

We've hired DJ Mangas as our offensive quality control coach.



Before Mangas joined the Bills last season, he was with the University at Buffalo working as the football program’s offensive coordinator/tight ends coach.

Mangas has a connection with Joe Brady, most recently while the pair worked together (Mangas as offensive analyst, Brady as passing game coordinator) for the LSU football program in 2019, the team’s national championship season. But their relationship goes back to their playing days at William & Mary (W&M) (2008-2011). At W&M, Mangas was a walk-on who played wide receiver and functioned as the Tribe’s emergency quarterback.

DJ Mangas has a fairly diverse 12-year coaching history, mainly at the college level. Mangas began with Hampden-Sydney as the program’s quarterbacks coach (2012), before heading to Georgetown in 2013 to coach the Hoyas’ running backs. Mangas then made his way back to William & Mary as the Tribe’s running backs coach (2014-2016). Mangas received a promotion with W&M, being named offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2017-2018).

In 2019, Mangas left to become an offensive analyst with LSU, a year later making his first stop in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant (2020). Mangas would head back to LSU in the role of passing game coordinator for the 2021 college football season. Then in 2022, Mangas joined the UCF Knights football program as a defensive analyst — his lone opportunity on that side of the ball to this point in his career.

It was in 2023 that Mangas landed in Buffalo, NY and with the University at Buffalo Bulls football program as the team’s offensive coordinator/tight ends coach. Following the Bulls’ season, Mangas joined One Bills Drive, an opportunity that eventually led to his promotion as a fulltime coach with the Buffalo Bills beginning with the 2024 NFL season.