Scott Booker hired as nickel coach/senior defensive assistant with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday, February 14, that the they’ve hired Scott Booker as the team’s nickel coach/senior defensive assistant. Booker comes to the Bills via the Tennessee Titans, with whom he spent six seasons (2018-2023) — and the last four as safeties coach for the Titans’ defense.

As noted in the Buffalo Bills’ official news release detailing the addition of Scott Booker to the coaching staff:

“Booker helped coach safety Kevin Byard to 20 interceptions and 46 passes defensed during the six seasons he was with Tennessee. Byard also earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during the 2021 season.”

Prior to joining the Titans in 2018 as a defensive assistant, Booker coached in various capacities at the college level for 15 years. Booker’s coaching career began with him as a graduate assistant for Kent State’s football program (2003-2004), which led to his promotion to defensive backs coach with the Golden Flashes (2005-2008). In 2009, Booker landed with Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers’ secondary coach.

Scott Booker would then go on to spend the next seven years with Notre Dame’s football program. From 2010-2011, Booker was an offensive intern with Notre Dame. Following that, Booker was named tight ends coach/special teams coordinator (2012-2016). In 2017, Booker headed for Nebraska, accepting the role of safeties coach/special teams coordinator with the Cornhuskers.

As a former college football defensive back, Booker played under then head coach Dean Pees at Kent State. Booker was a four-year letter winner with the Golden Flashes (1999-2002), and in 2001 he was named to the MAC all-academic team. A Native of Pittsburgh, PA, Scott Booker earned his bachelor’s in business administration in 2003, and his master’s in sports studies in 2006 (both from Kent State).

