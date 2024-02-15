The Buffalo Bills have qualified for the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, including claiming the last four AFC East division titles. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, and they have been a popular draw in Western New York, with their games selling out and a rapidly growing number of fans joining the waiting list for season tickets.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for Bills fans with season tickets, the cost to attend a game is going to once again increase next season.

Bills season ticket prices on the rise

Buffalo Bills season tickets are a hot commodity. Last year, the franchise set a record by selling 63,767 season tickets, and in 2024, those fans will pay an average of 10% more for their ticket, according to the team.

In figures provided by the Bills to The Buffalo News, general admission season ticket packages for Bills home games can cost from $611 to $2,056 for the 10-game home slate, with an average ticket price of $1,146 for season ticket holders.

Reviewing how healthy the Bills were in 2023

When it comes to the health of the Buffalo Bills last year, the results were mixed. The Bills’ starters missed 52 regular-season games due to injury during the season, below the league average of 60 games missed.

Buffalo was the 13th-healthiest roster in the NFL, with the healthiest offense — losing just six games to injury by its offensive starters: five by tight end Dawson Knox and one by tight end Dalton Kincaid. But the Bills had the fourth-most games lost by starters on defense with 46 — led by cornerback Tre’Davious White (13 games), linebacker Matt Milano (12) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (10).

Two new coaching hires

The Bills have hired DJ Mangas to serve as their offensive control assistant coach, and Scott Booker as their nickel coach/senior defensive assistant coach.

Even more Bills news

Explore the latest mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with pick No. 28 in the first round, and study how Josh Allen and Buffalo’s passing game improved with its precision passing during the 2023 season.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings