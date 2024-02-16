Fresh off their fourth straight AFC East championship and fifth consecutive playoff appearance, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have a lot of difficult decisions to make this offseason.
The Bills have 22 pending free agents, including several big starters on both sides of the ball, and they are projected to be at least $50 million over the salary cap (though there are ample ways to get creative and free up money to sign free agents and their draft picks.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up an offseason primer for Bills fans, including the key dates and the most pressing questions facing Beane as he retools the roster.
An offseason primer for Buffalo Bills fans
Welcome to the 2024 NFL offseason! With Josh Allen at quarterback, the Buffalo Bills will continue to knock on the door of the Super Bowl, but because of salary cap issues, the roster could look vastly different when training camp opens this summer.
Linked below: A run through the key offseason dates, why re-signing defensive tackle DaQuan Jones should be a priority, exploring key offseason questions — like how offensive coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich will attack their elevated roles, what Buffalo’s NFL Draft strategy could look like and how the Bills could approach free agency — hear from Beane on the team’s plans heading into free agency, and more!
Even more Bills news
Why the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have had the Bills number in ending Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams in three of the last four seasons, and discuss whether veteran offensive lineman Ryan Bates can secure a starting role in 2024.
