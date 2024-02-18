Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft: Analysis of WR Keon Coleman

We’ve now entered the NFL offseason, with our focus shifting to discussions about next season’s roster for the Buffalo Bills. While free agency is first up for all 32 teams, the expectation is that the Bills won’t be major players in the exercise this year. While things can and often do change, the preferred route seems to be building through the NFL Draft, with an eye on players who can come in and immediately contribute to what should continue to be a championship-contending Buffalo squad.

There are plenty of cases to be made that the team’s defense needs as much help as ever, but perhaps the bigger need is at wide receiver. With Gabe Davis set to enter free agency in March, the Bills could be looking for his replacement. Khalil Shakir blossomed in his second season, but his role is best found within the slot. There are those arguing for Shakir to replace Davis and play primarily outside. One Bills Drive would be wise to look elsewhere for a more immediate WR2, and perhaps a player who could develop into the team’s next WR1.

There are plenty of wide receivers set to be available in the NFL Draft this April, and right now one name seems to be holding stock with many draft gurus and their mock picks for the Bills. As such, a name to keep an eye on for the Buffalo Bills at pick 28 is Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Let’s see what the film says about the potential first-round pick!

Keon Coleman makes a one-handed catch

We see Coleman’s ability to make highlight-real catches on this play. Prior to the snap, Coleman is operating out of the slot. Once the play starts and Coleman is down the field in a hurry, cutting in towards the center of the field. Coleman jumps in the air to high-point the football, catching it with one hand just as a Syracuse defender hits him. An impressive catch.

Keon Coleman shows an ability to play through physicality

In the NFL making tight-coverage catches and playing through physicality from cornerbacks represent two of the tougher tasks for a receiver. During this play, we see Coleman do both well. Initially, Coleman doesn’t allow the jam to knock him off his route (in fact he plays through it). Then, as the corner stays in Coleman’s hip pocket while in a trail position, he still comes down with the contested catch.

Keon Coleman brings potential as a punt returner

Special teams often provide important opportunities for NFL rookies to make an immediate impact. Against Miami, this punt return started with Coleman making the first defender miss in open space as he’s securing the football. Coleman then slid his feet right and cut left, outrunning most of the Hurricanes’ special teams unit until he made it to around the 10-yard line.

Keon Coleman possesses speed and elusiveness in spades

Here, Coleman was lined up on the outside with the corner backed off of him to, in theory, prevent a big play. At the snap, Coleman went inside and caught the ball — and then outran the angle the corner had on him. Coleman then made the next defender miss and ran untouched into the end zone.

Keon Coleman goes alpha dog for this red zone TD

In the NFL, the red zone is where the best wideouts make their money — for obvious reasons. After the snap, Coleman ran his route and battled for position against the cornerback in man coverage. He then boxed out the corner, jumped up, and caught the ball on the edge of the end zone against very tight coverage.

Keon Coleman shows a willingness to block

Perhaps the most underrated facet to any receiver’s game is the willingness to block. At the snap, Coleman aggressively pushed the defender back — getting right inside of his shoulder pads. Coleman the proceeded to buzz his feet and mirror the cornerback’s movements.

In summary

Keon Coleman can do it all, and there’s reason to expect that will continue at the NFL level. Coleman is versatile as a receiver, being able to play outside or inside. Additionally, he makes a variety of high-degree difficulty catches, has plenty of speed, sound footwork, brings a willingness to block, and has shown well when playing special teams. Coleman also has size at 6’5” and 215 pounds — and the production to match, totaling 11 touchdowns last year.

After transferring to Florida State for his junior season, Keon Coleman made an immediate impact for the Seminoles as the team’s WR2, making 50 catches for 658 yards and those aforementioned 11 TDs. His sophomore season at Michigan State played out similarly to the 2023 CFB season, with Coleman making 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven TDs.

Tell us, Rumblers...

What kind of addition do you believe Keon Coleman would represent for the Buffalo Bills if he were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

(All stats courtesy of Sports Reference)