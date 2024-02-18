Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
We explore the potential salary cap ramifications if the Buffalo Bills move on from wide receiver Stefon Diggs and make the argument for safety Damar Hamlin winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.
We also get to know the latest assistant coaches to join Buffalo’s staff, examine whether LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. would be a worthy pick with the No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft, continue with our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Wednesday
- What does moving on from Stefon Diggs look like for Buffalo Bills’ salary cap? - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Running backs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin deserved Comeback Player of the Year - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- Buffalo Bills name DJ Mangas offensive quality control coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- Scott Booker hired as nickel coach/senior defensive assistant with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Steve Christie’s SB record FG broken twice during SB LVIII - Buffalo Rumblings
Friday
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Linebackers - Buffalo Rumblings
- What if... Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 2004 Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Look: Josh Allen and Tiger Woods are a Pro-Am pair at the Genesis Invitational - Buffalo Rumblings
