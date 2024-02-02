Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: What do you think of the Pro Bowl Games?

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

The Senior Bowl is in full swing, so NFL Draft coverage is in full throat, but the pros are also sort of doing stuff this week and weekend. The Pro Bowl Games are back!

The rosters from the AFC and NFC have gathered in Orlando to play in a series of contests culminating in a flag football game. More than 6 million people tuned in last year to watch that capstone game, but points were earned leading up to the game in events such as precision passing, best catch trick shots, closest to the pin (golf, the best part of football), kicking tic-tac-toe, and dodgeball, pitting the rosters against each other so players like the linemen could also participate.

So the question to you is pretty simple this week; Are you watching any of these events this weekend? Are you watching the flag football? Would that change if more Bills players were participating? Chat about all of it in our comments section.

You can also chat about literally any topic you'd like below.

