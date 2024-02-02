Buffalo Bills name Al Holcomb team’s new linebackers coach

On Friday, February 2, the Buffalo Bills announced a pair of coaching moves. Following a promotion for Bobby Babich who is now the team’s defensive coordinator, One Bills Drive was in search of a new linebackers coach.

The Bills today filled that role by naming Al Holcomb as the new linebackers coach. Holcomb spent the 2023 season as senior defensive assistant with Buffalo’s defense under head coach Sean McDermott. He brings extensive experience as a football coach, having spent 14 years each at both the collegiate level and within the NFL.

Holcomb’s coaching career began with Temple University, when he was a graduate assistant from 1995-1996. He went on to become linebackers coach with Colby College in Maine (1997), then transitioned back to Pennsylvania, joining Bloomsburg University as the team’s linebackers coach/special teams coordinator (1998-2003). Holcomb would remain in PA with his move to Kutztown State, accepting the role of defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach (2004-2005). His last collegiate role was as defensive line coach with Lafayette College (2006-2008).

For as many unique roles as Holcomb found within the college ranks, his NFL resume runs even deeper. Holcomb’s first opportunity in the NFL came with the New York Giants as a defensive quality control coach (2009-2010). From there, he was promoted to defensive assistant with the Giants (2011-2012).

Holcomb then joined the Carolina Panthers as the team’s linebackers coach (2013-2017). Following an extended stay there, Holcomb then made his way westward, joining the Arizona Cardinals as their defensive coordinator/assistant head coach for a season (2018).

Following his season in the desert, Holcomb was hired by the Cleveland Browns as the linebackers coach/run game coordinator for another single season (2019). Following two brief career moves, Holcomb wound up back with the Panthers, named the team’s interim defensive coordinator/assistant head coach, defense (2020-2022).

After his second stint in Carolina, Holcomb joined Sean McDermott’s staff in Orchard Park, NY.

Al Holcomb’s vast experience as a defensive coach in the NFL should prove beneficial to what’s still a very young linebacker room for the Bills. As noted by Holcomb’s bio page with BuffaloBills.com, he helped aid “the play of Luke Kuechly (2013 DPOY) and Thomas Davis (first team All-Pro in 2015).” You can read more about Al Holcomb’s 28-year career as a football coach by clicking here to read his full Bio with the Bills.