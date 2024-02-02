Marcus West named new defensive line coach of Buffalo Bills

At the conclusion of Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL season, assistant head coach/defensive line Eric Washington was hired by the Chicago Bears to fill their vacancy at defensive coordinator. That meant head coach Sean McDermott would need to hire someone new into the role of defensive line coach with the Bills.

On Friday, February 2, Marcus West was officially named the new defensive line coach of the Buffalo Bills. This represents a promotion for West, having joined One Bills Drive as assistant defensive line coach in 2022.

Entering the ranks of football coaching in 2008, West also brings experience as a former defensive lineman at the NFL, NFL Europe, and CFL levels.

Marcus West’s professional venture into football began with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006. Following one season in the NFL, West transitioned to NFL Europe and the Amsterdam Admirals in 2007, before landing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL that same year.

After two years in the pros, West transitioned to coaching, getting his feet wet with Wartburg College as the team’s defensive line coach (2008). The next year, West joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as defensive line coach — a position he’d hold with the team for seven campaigns (2009-2015).

Following his stay in TN, West accepted the multi-disciplinary role of assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach with Austin Peay State University for two seasons (2016-2017).

West was then hired by the University of Minnesota as the Golden Gophers’ defensive line pass rush specialist (2018). West made one last stop in the college ranks with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach (2019-2021).

Marcus West’s first foray in to NFL coaching came when he was hired by head coach Sean McDermott as the team’s assistant defensive line coach ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He worked in that role with Eric Washington over the course of the team’s two previous campaigns.

At the announcement of West’s promotion, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones took to social media to offer his congratulations and thoughts on the promotion.

“Congratulations to this man! He’s going to be one of the best DL coaches this league has seen. His mindfulness is top notch and cannot wait to see his career bear fruit.”

