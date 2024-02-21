The Buffalo Bills have a lot of questions to answer this offseason as the team has 22 pending free agents and is projected to be around $50 million over the salary cap heading into the 2024 NFL offseason.
Wide receiver Gabe Davis is one of those free agents, and with the questions surrounding Davis’ future and a decline in productivity from No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the state of Buffalo’s wide receivers.
State of Buffalo’s wide receivers
Gabe Davis is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which means he has full control over where he plays in 2024. For the second straight season, Stefon Diggs, usually Josh Allen’s sure-handed and productive No. 1 wide receiver, experienced a dip in productivity over the second half of the season. Linked here: A deep dive into the state of the wide receiver room, and an attempt to answer whether the Bills should bring Davis back or let him walk in free agency.
Salary cap expected to be higher than expected
While the Bills are one of the most cash-strapped teams heading into the 2024 NFL season, there was some good news: On Monday, Pro Football Talk reported that the salary cap, which was expected to be $243 million, will actually be closer to $250 million for the upcoming season. Plus, identifying a potential salary cap cut candidate for the Bills and, how much dead money Buffalo will have on its books this year.
Even more Bills news
We hear how cornerback and unrestricted free agent Dane Jackson is approaching this offseason, explore why general manager Brandon Beane faces a difficult decision as cornerback Tre’Davious White works his way back from another injury, get a behind-the-scenes look at safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery from the cardiac arrest injury he suffered vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, whether Buffalo could be facing a “soft reset” leading up to free agency, and more!
