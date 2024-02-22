When the Buffalo Bills brought in future Hall of Fame defensive end Von Miller via free agency before the 2022 NFL season, the thought was Miller would provide an essential boost to a Bills pass rush that failed to generate much pressure in previous postseason losses.

Miller did provide a spark through the first 11 games of his first season in Western New York before tearing his ACL in a Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. With the Bills facing a dire team salary cap situation, Miller carrying a massive dead-cap hit and Buffalo potentially losing a few talented pass rushers in free agency, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with why Buffalo is banking on a bounce-back season from Miller.

Von Miller was productive during his first season with the Bills, recording eight sacks while tying for ninth in hurries and 14th in pressures before tearing his ACL. It was a devastating blow to Buffalo’s defense, which had Super Bowl aspirations. Despite his best efforts, Miller struggled mightily to come back from that injury, looking like a shell of himself on the field in 2023 while enduring a massively disappointing season (no sacks and just three total tackles).

Miller’s cap figures aren’t pretty — he carries a massive dead-cap hit of $32.5 million if he’s released before March 18, or $39 million if released after March 18 — and the Bills are already faced with the prospects of losing unrestricted free-agent pass rushers Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa this offseason. With little money to spend in free agency, the Bills are banking on Miller reverting back to the form he showed before tearing his ACL.

The Buffalo Bills have three running backs under contract for this season — James Cook, Nyheim Hines, and Darrynton Evans — while veterans Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, and Damien Harris are free agents. Cook enjoyed a highly productive season, racking up 1,567 total yards of offense, but the Bills have questions behind Cook in their running back room.

