Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joins Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as the newest members of the NFL Competition Committee.

McDermott and McVay are now part of a group comprised of currently active individuals in the NFL, including owners and front-office personnel from other NFL teams, as well additional coaches.

Said McDermott about his inclusion to the committee:

“First and foremost, it’s a great honor to be thought of in this light,” McDermott said in a statement regarding the announcement. “It comes with great responsibility to continue to grow this game that so many others have done for so many years.”

The @BuffaloBills Sean McDermott and the @RamsNFL Sean McVay are the newest members of the @NFL Competition Committee. pic.twitter.com/3BtSgdm0or — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 22, 2024

You may be asking yourself what this means for McDermott and how, exactly, one is elected to the committee.

Those who are part of the NFL Competition Committee are tasked with reviewing all competitive aspects of the professional game and taking action based partly on feedback from myriad league and even NCAA sources.

They meet as a group several times throughout the year, both ahead of and following key league events such as the NFL Scouting Combine, and also during the regular season to discuss important issues and also to begin forming an agenda for their offseason meetings.

The team also presents their findings in a report to NFL ownership at the annual league meetings, at which point any of the committee’s proposed new rules or rules changes are voted on by ownership of all 32 teams.

As to how members of the committee are selected, the NFL commissioner, currently Roger Goodell, names individuals to be part of the Competition Committee. The committee’s current team is as follows (including both McDermott and McVay:

Rich McKay (Chairman) – CEO, Atlanta Falcons

Katie Blackburn – executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Grier – general manager, Miami Dolphins

Stephen Jones – COO, executive vice president and director of player personnel, Dallas Cowboys

John Mara – president, CEO and owner, NY Giants

Sean McDermott – head coach, Buffalo Bills

Sean McVay – head coach, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Tomlin – head coach, Pittsburgh Steelers

You can read more about the NFL Competition Committee by visiting the following page at the NFL operations website.