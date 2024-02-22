Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza signs free-agent contract with Chiefs

Here’s some news that’s certain not to cause an uproar for more than just a few reasons with some of Bills Mafia. As the title reveals, punter Matt Araiza — a former sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills who was released ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season following disturbing allegations of sexual violence including gang rape — has signed a free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The news was shared late on Thursday afternoon by Adam Schefter, citing an anonymous source.

That’s good news for Araiza, who’s spoken often about his desire to resume his dream of playing in the NFL. This should also be good news for One Bills Drive, which hopefully can finally close the book on what had become a very public personnel decision.

A big development in KC: Chiefs are signing former Bills punter Matt Araiza, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2024

Whether you feel Araiza should have been retained, re-signed, or had the situation handled as it has been by the Bills — this is simply a reminder that losing Matt Araiza doesn’t end the Buffalo Bills’ hopes of eventually winning a Super Bowl.

During the 2023 NFL regular season, the calls for Buffalo to bring Araiza back were spread out and loud. Incumbent punter Sam Martin, who was signed following Araiza’s release, struggled at times this past season. Martin rebounded to post a fantastic pair of postseason games, showing no signs of his regular-season slump.

