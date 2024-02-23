The Buffalo Bills have a defensive tackle problem. Specifically, outside of wrecking ball Ed Oliver, the Bills don’t have any other defensive tackles under contract for the 2024 NFL season, as DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Poona Ford and Linval Joseph are all unrestricted free agents.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes a look at how the Bills should address their need for defensive tackles this offseason.

Addressing the defensive tackle problem

Let’s not mince words here: the situation for Buffalo’s defensive tackles is grim, as the Bills have plenty of pending free agents along the defensive line. Given how Buffalo’s defensive line has chronically underperformed in its recent playoff losses, what can the Bills to do improve while operating with a less-than-desirable salary cap situation?

Linked here: Why bringing back DaQuan Jones should be at the top of general manager Brandon Beane’s offseason to-do list, examine how free-agent defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco 49ers) and Teair Tart (Tennessee Titans) would be good fits in Buffalo, and explore why the loss of defensive end Leonard Floyd looms large this offseason.

Should Bills select WR in first round of NFL Draft?

Gabe Davis is an unrestricted free agent. Stefon Diggs’ productivity dipped over the second half of the season for the second straight year. Free agent signees Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield didn’t bring enough to Buffalo’s offense in 2023. The Bills are sure to add WR talent this offseason. Should general manager Brandon Beane select a wideout with pick No. 28? Plus, was Diggs’ decline in production an anomaly and has Khalil Shakir done enough to establish himself as Buffalo’s No. 2 wide receiver?

Sean McDermott joining NFL Competition Committee

On Thursday, head coach Sean McDermott was named to the NFL Competition Committee, the group that reviews every aspect of the game and is tasked with devising potential rule changes.

Even more Bills news

A look at the state of Buffalo’s quarterbacks, led by Josh Allen, one of the top three signal callers in the league, and learn where former Bills punter Matt Araiza has signed.

