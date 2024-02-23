The Buffalo Bills have a defensive tackle problem. Specifically, outside of wrecking ball Ed Oliver, the Bills don’t have any other defensive tackles under contract for the 2024 NFL season, as DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Poona Ford and Linval Joseph are all unrestricted free agents.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes a look at how the Bills should address their need for defensive tackles this offseason.
Addressing the defensive tackle problem
Let’s not mince words here: the situation for Buffalo’s defensive tackles is grim, as the Bills have plenty of pending free agents along the defensive line. Given how Buffalo’s defensive line has chronically underperformed in its recent playoff losses, what can the Bills to do improve while operating with a less-than-desirable salary cap situation?
Linked here: Why bringing back DaQuan Jones should be at the top of general manager Brandon Beane’s offseason to-do list, examine how free-agent defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco 49ers) and Teair Tart (Tennessee Titans) would be good fits in Buffalo, and explore why the loss of defensive end Leonard Floyd looms large this offseason.
- What should be the Buffalo Bills’ Plan A to address defensive tackle? - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills Suggested as Potential Fit for Two Free Agent DTs, Says Analyst - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Bills $16 Million ‘Indispensable’ Starter Expected to Exit - Heavy.com
Should Bills select WR in first round of NFL Draft?
Gabe Davis is an unrestricted free agent. Stefon Diggs’ productivity dipped over the second half of the season for the second straight year. Free agent signees Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield didn’t bring enough to Buffalo’s offense in 2023. The Bills are sure to add WR talent this offseason. Should general manager Brandon Beane select a wideout with pick No. 28? Plus, was Diggs’ decline in production an anomaly and has Khalil Shakir done enough to establish himself as Buffalo’s No. 2 wide receiver?
- Bills Mailbag: Should Brandon Beane make a bold move in the draft for a receiver? - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills Picking WR in First Round of NFL Draft? Not So Fast - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Sam Monson: Bills Free Agent Moves, WR Market In The Draft - BuffaloBills.com
- Was Stefon Diggs’ 2023 a one-year hiccup or the start of his decline? - Buffalo News
- In Khalil Shakir, Bills may already have their No. 2 wideout - Buffalo News
Sean McDermott joining NFL Competition Committee
On Thursday, head coach Sean McDermott was named to the NFL Competition Committee, the group that reviews every aspect of the game and is tasked with devising potential rule changes.
- Bills coach Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee - Buffalo News
- Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee - WGR 550
- Sean McDermott added to NFL Competition Committee - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
A look at the state of Buffalo’s quarterbacks, led by Josh Allen, one of the top three signal callers in the league, and learn where former Bills punter Matt Araiza has signed.
- Capaccio: 2024 State of the Bills: Quarterback - WGR 550
- Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs with Kansas City Chiefs - Buffalo News
- Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza signs with rival Kansas City Chiefs - newyorkupstate.com
- Kansas City Chiefs sign former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza - KMBC
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft: Analysis of WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza signs free-agent contract with Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Attention bettors and fantasy sports fans: We want to interview you - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...