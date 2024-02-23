Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: Falling down

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

My wife and kids were on school break this week here in Western New York. On Wednesday, I took the day off work to hit the slopes with them. For me, it was my first time ever on downhill skis. I don’t think you can quantify what I did as skiing.

I took a group lesson and did fine on the little learning slope. Great. Time to hit the green circle beginner hill. I fell getting off the chairlift, but that wasn’t really a surprise for me for my first time.

I fell three seconds into the hill, walked off to the side to reattach my ski, went down the shallow part of the hill, then fell again, and walked down the rest of the way. I would like to say that I fell on my butt, not my face like the person pictured in the article.

After returning to the learning slope for a bunch of repeat attempts, trying to bend my knees and trust the skis more, I took a bunch of pictures and videos of my family and eventually landed inside the lodge. (The Fiddlehead IPA had kicked the keg earlier in the week, unfortunately.)

Anyway, if I go back, I’ll kick in the extra bucks for a private lesson and hopefully won’t just roll down the hill on my butt next time.

Have you tried something new recently? Have you failed miserably at something recently? Have you immediately succeeded at something new recently? Hit us up in the comments section.

You can also feel free to chat about literally any topic you’d like below. Just stick to the community guidelines.

