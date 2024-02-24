State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Defensive ends

The Buffalo Bills received steady contributions from most of their defensive end group during the 2023 season. Of the team’s 54 sacks in the regular season, 23 of them came from players who line up at defensive end. Of the team’s 117 quarterback hits, 59 came from edge players. For the first time in recent memory, it seemed that the investment in the position from the front office consistently showed up on the field.

That’s not to say that the group was without flaws, however. Much of the above-mentioned production came from three players, and nearly all of it came without the assistance of the biggest name — and biggest contract — in the positional group. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, two of the Bills’ top three defensive ends in terms of snaps and production are free agents, and given the team’s tight budget, they aren’t a lock to re-sign with the club.

That means that, in all likelihood, we enter the offseason uttering a similar refrain from the past few seasons. The Bills are likely to be in the market for pass rushers, and they’ll probably look to draft at least one player along the edge this April.

In today’s look at the state of the Bills roster, we discuss the defensive ends — a group that may look a lot different in September than it did in January.

A.J. Epenesa

Contract status for 2024: Unsigned; UFA

Age: 25 (26 on 9/15/2024)

Playing time: 15 games (1 start), 387 defensive snaps (41% of team total), 26 special teams snaps (7% of team total)

Key statistics: 20 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, 6.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a touchdown, 8 pass knockdowns, 1 fumble forced, 1 fumble recovered

Epenesa played more snaps this season than he has in any of his previous seasons, and he had a career-year with the expanded opportunity. He’s become a steady pass rusher, but he’s also one of the better linemen in the league in terms of batting ball at the line of scrimmage. Epenesa has 13 pass breakups over the past two seasons, which is a tremendous number given that he plays on just about four of every 10 defensive snaps Buffalo takes on defense. He’s still yet to log a full 17-game season in his career, as he missed two contests due to a rib injury this past year, which brings the total number of games he’s missed to eight in four seasons. That’s not a tremendous number, but given his limited snap count, it is a bit concerning that he hasn’t been able to answer the bell weekly yet. Spotrac places his market value at two years and an average salary of $5.6 million, which feels a bit rich for what he’s done, but could be just right based on what he has the potential to do. There will certainly be interest in keeping him with the Bills, but the business of the game may dictate otherwise.

Leonard Floyd

Contract status for 2024: Unsigned; UFA (Cap charge of $4,376,250 from the void year of last year’s contract; 1.8% of total team cap)

Age: 31 (32 on 9/8/2024)

Playing time: 17 games (16 starts), 577 defensive snaps (54% of team total), 7 special teams snaps (2% of team total)

Key statistics: 32 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 19 QB hits, 10.5 sacks, 1 pass knockdown, 1 fumble forced

Floyd was one of the best free-agent signings to this point in general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure, as the veteran was worth every penny of his contract. Floyd became the first Bills player since Lorenzo Alexander in 2016 to eclipse the 10-sack mark, making it to 10.5 sacks on the year. He led the team in sacks and quarterback hits, and he was fourth in tackles for loss. That’s all the positive. The negative is that, after notching 6.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in Buffalo’s first six games, he managed just four sacks and nine quarterback hits in Buffalo’s remaining schedule, including the playoffs. Whether that came as a result of fatigue that comes with a long season for a player over 30, a greater focus on stopping him from opposing offensive coordinators, or the issues with injury Buffalo faced on the defensive line is unclear. But that production dip may put a damper on Buffalo’s desire to re-sign him. Floyd sounded like a guy ready to follow the money so long as it gives him a chance to win, so I don’t expect him back with the Bills as long as a decent market develops for his services. After another strong campaign statistically, it likely will, so I assume that he’ll be elsewhere next season.

Kingsley Jonathan

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of two-year contract ($986,750 cap hit; $1,750 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .41% of total team cap)

Age: 25 (26 on 4/28/2024)

Playing time: 13 games, 178 special teams snaps (52% of team total), 96 defensive snaps (11% of team total)

Key statistics: 5 tackles, 2 QB hits

Jonathan was used mostly to cover kicks, which is terrifying when considering the thought of a 6’4”, 260-pound missile flying downfield at you while trying to return a kick. In limited opportunity on defense over the last two years, Jonathan has shown a great motor and the ability to cover the edge in the run game. He hasn’t flashed much as a pass rusher, but he also hasn’t had much chance to do so. Next year, he likely has a great chance to break camp with the team and work his way into the defensive end rotation. This offseason will hint at what the Bills think his role will be in September.

Shaq Lawson

Contract status for 2024: Unsigned; UFA

Age: 29 (30 on 6/17/2024)

Playing time: 16 games (1 start), 321 defensive snaps (33% of team total), 55 special teams snaps (14% of team total)

Key statistics: 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 QB hits, 1 sack

Lawson hasn’t really lived up to his first-round draft billing, but he’s made a solid, steady career for himself nonetheless. What he does well fits head coach Sean McDermott’s defensive philosophy: he sets the edge against the run, he plays his assignment soundly, and he operates efficiently as part of a rotation. What he doesn’t do well — sack the quarterback — limits his overall market, which makes him a hard player to peg entering next year. I think the Bills have a younger version of Lawson on the roster already who has more potential in Jonathan, so I’d rather they part ways with Shaq and look for more flash in the pass rush. However, the team could certainly do worse than having a player like Lawson around on a veteran’s minimum deal.

Greg Rousseau

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of four-year rookie contract (pending fifth-year option); $3,693,518 cap hit; $3,452,393 dead-cap charge if released or traded; 1.52% of total team cap

Age: 23 (24 on 4/5/2024)

Playing time: 16 games (16 starts), 585 defensive snaps (60% of team total), 49 special teams snaps (12% of team total)

Key statistics: 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered, 4 pass knockdowns, 1 fumble forced

Rousseau hasn’t generated huge sack numbers yet, but he really does everything well on defense. He sets the edge, he rushes the passer, he knocks passes down at the line — he is the total package, and a player that the Bills can continue to build their defensive line rotation around in the future. The team has a decision to make regarding his fifth-year option, as they’ll have to decide whether or not to exercise that option by May 2. I imagine that they’ll say “yes” to the option and try to work out a long-term extension that keeps Groot in the Bills’ organization long-term while also limiting his 2025 salary cap hit.

Von Miller

Contract status for 2024: Signed; third year of six-year contract ($23.784 million cap hit; $32.501 dead-cap charge if released or traded; 9.81% of total team cap)

Age: 34 (35 on 3/26/2024)

Playing time: 12 games, 258 defensive snaps (32% of team total), 1 special teams snap (.23% of team total)

Key statistics: 3 tackles, 3 QB hits

Yikes. Miller was one of the highest-paid players on the team, and he was also one of the least productive not only on this Bills’ roster, but on any roster in recent memory for any team. He looked like a shell of his former self on the field, and that’s before we mention the domestic violence arrest during the team’s bye week. Miller’s contract was always going to be a gamble given his age, but since notching eight sacks in his first 11 games with Buffalo, he’s torn his ACL and has more arrest warrants than tackles for loss. The Bills are essentially locked into having Miller on the roster in 2024, so they have little choice but to hope that he bounces back.

Kameron Cline

Contract status for 2024: Signed reserve/futures deal on 1/22/2024 ($919,500 cap hit; $9,000 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .38% of total team cap)

Age: 26 (27 on 2/19/2025)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

Cline spent the offseason with Buffalo after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts. He had five tackles, one tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks in three preseason games for the Bills.

Once again, the defensive line is going to be a priority for the Bills this offseason. For once, it’s the interior of the line that needs the greatest overhaul, but thanks to a cap crunch and some expiring deals, the defensive end group can’t be ignored, either.

Let’s address this right off the bat: regardless of how Von Miller performed last season, his legal issues, his age, or anything else, unless the Bills are willing to eat even more cap space this season to keep him off the roster, he’s going to be one of the team’s defensive ends next season. For the team, the best-case scenario is that Miller rebounds and plays like the guy who began his 2022 season looking like a future Hall of Fame edge rusher rather than the shell of that player who suited up for the Bills last season.

Aside from Miller, Buffalo’s only other edge players under contract are Greg Rousseau, Kingsley Jonathan, and Kameron Cline. Given how much the Bills rotate at the position, they’re going to add at least six more players over the offseason with a goal of keeping eight on the active roster. Rousseau is a starter who’s earned his reps, but other than that, the Bills need help on the outside — and they don’t have much money to work with in securing that help.

Leonard Floyd sounded like a guy who was ready to follow the money when he spoke to the media at the end of the season, and once his contract officially voided on February 19, it became less likely that the team would re-sign him. A.J. Epenesa’s market is going to be interesting, and while I imagine that there will be mutual interest in keeping him with the Bills, he may receive a shot at more playing time and more money elsewhere.

Shaq Lawson is the least exciting player of the trio of veterans who are free agents, but he is the most likely to be retained. He has limitations as a pass rusher, but as a rotational player on a veteran’s minimum deal, the Bills could much worse than a player of his caliber. That’s not an exciting move, but it’s one that I expect is likely to happen, especially if Lawson doesn’t find a market for his services elsewhere.

Just as they were last year, the Bills are likely to stake out the veteran edge-rusher market and wait for someone left without a chair when the music stops. Last year, they found Floyd, who turned into their best pass rusher early in the season. This year, they could take a chance on a younger player who hasn’t lived up to his billing (Yetur Gross-Matos, Clelin Ferrell) or one who they think they can mold into something better than he’s been so far in his career (Bradlee Anae, Kyle Phillips). Perhaps they’ll look for a player on the upswing like D.J. Wonnum, or they’ll retain their own rising pass rusher in Epenesa.

They’ll also look to add in the 2024 N FL Draft. While I’d prefer they look to do so late in the draft, we know that the team prioritizes the defensive end position over other positions of need, like wideout, that most fans and pundits would prefer be the team’s top choice. Players like Laiatu Latu from UCLA, who is unlikely to be available when Buffalo picks in the first round, or Chop Robinson from Penn State, Jared Verse from Florida State, and Bralen Trice from Washington could be higher on Buffalo’s draft board than any receivers at No. 28 overall.

If they’re looking later in the draft, which would be my preference, they could take a look at some players like Adisa Issac from Penn State, Gabriel Murphy from UCLA, Marshawn Kneeland from Western Michigan, Cedric Johnson from Ole Miss, or Austin Booker from Kansas. All of those prospects have some combination of the length and bend that Buffalo generally looks for in its edge players, and they could supplement their rotation without using a premium draft choice.

Any way you slice it, the Bills will be looking for bodies along the front line. A bounce-back season in 2024 from Miller makes this group look much better, but a quality rookie and a smart veteran depth signing could help general manager Brandon Beane to hedge his bets just in case that bounce never comes. Add this positional group to the list of those that will cause consternation all throughout the offseason.