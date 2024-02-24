The Buffalo Bills are cash-strapped heading into the 2024 NFL season, and general manager Brandon Beane will need to hit home runs with his selections in this year’s NFL Draft to address his team’s areas of need.
There are plenty of quarterbacks and offensive tackles expected to go in the first round, two positions the Bills won’t be pursuing with their first-round pick. Buffalo, thankfully, has its franchise quarterback in Josh Allen while starting left tackle Dion Dawkins is signed to a long-term contract and starting right tackle Spencer Brown is playing well entering the last year of his rookie deal.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes a look at the latest NFL mock drafts to see which direction general manager Brandon Beane could take at pick No. 28.
Analyzing the latest mock drafts
The first of Buffalo’s 10 expected NFL Draft picks occurs at the end of the first round (No. 28 overall). With a pressing need to bring in young, cost-controlled players to contribute as instant starters or core special teams contributors, it appears unlikely that Brandon Beane will make a splash and trade up to get the player(s) he covets. Who are the mock draft pundits predicting the Bills to take at pick No. 28?
Projecting offseason moves
Last month, general manager Brandon Beane said that the Bills are most likely not going to make any offseason “splashes” when it comes to improving their roster. Linked below: With a less-than-ideal salary cap situation and 22 pending free agents, read speculation on how the Bills will improve their cap situation and address their needs via free agency, explore which internal free agents should be brought back, plus an offseason primer on why the defense could be losing several key contributors and what’s in store for Buffalo’s wide receiver room, and more!
State of the tight ends
The Buffalo Bills got a standout, historic rookie season from tight end Dalton Kincaid, and appear to be set at the position with Kincaid, Dawson Knox and exclusive rights free agent Quintin Morris likely back on the roster in 2024.
