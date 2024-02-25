Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
With the Buffalo Bills projected to be $51 million over the NFL’s salary cap heading into the 2024 season, we run through several players who could be cut to save the Bills cap space this year and explore the potential salary cap ramifications if Buffalo moves on from Von Miller.
We also study the latest mock drafts to see who could be a good fit for the Bills at pick No. 28, learn how head coach Sean McDermott was named to the NFL’s Competition Committee, look around the AFC East to see what went wrong for each team last season, continue with our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Wednesday
- Mock mocking or mock marveling: Ian Cummings gives Bills Mafia what they want - Buffalo Rumblings
- What would moving on from Von Miller look like for Buffalo Bills’ salary cap? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills allowed contracts of several players to void Monday - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- 2024 NFL mock draft: Bills chop away at pass rush in Round 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Interior offensive line - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: What went wrong? - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature 321 draft prospects - Buffalo Rumblings
Friday
- Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft: Analysis of WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza signs free-agent contract with Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Attention bettors and fantasy sports fans: We want to interview you - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...