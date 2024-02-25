Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

With the Buffalo Bills projected to be $51 million over the NFL’s salary cap heading into the 2024 season, we run through several players who could be cut to save the Bills cap space this year and explore the potential salary cap ramifications if Buffalo moves on from Von Miller.

We also study the latest mock drafts to see who could be a good fit for the Bills at pick No. 28, learn how head coach Sean McDermott was named to the NFL’s Competition Committee, look around the AFC East to see what went wrong for each team last season, continue with our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday