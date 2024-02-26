A common refrain among Bills Mafia during the 2023 NFL season and continuing now is the sentiment that Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott should be replaced. By whom? Many don’t seem to care — with the idea that Josh Allen is a generational talent who creates an “easy button” for a head coach.

That got me thinking. What if we plugged Josh Allen into the underachieving Bills teams of the past?

What if... Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 2008 Buffalo Bills?

Overview

Our first foray into the Dick Jauron era is with his third year as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. The final season of his first contract, Jauron had led Buffalo to back-to-back 7-9 seasons. What should have been a make-or-break year (apparently it wasn’t), makes for good fodder for this series. Jauron seemed to have felt the pressure, making moves to improve the team. It didn’t work, with 7-9 becoming the trademark for the Jauron tenure in Buffalo. Fourth in the AFC East and in a top-heavy conference, Buffalo wasn’t realistically much closer to the playoffs than the 2-14 team from Kansas City (at least that’s comforting). Interestingly enough, the only thing Jauron had less of than playoff appearances in Buffalo were facial expressions.

Coaches and Stats

On the defensive side, Jauron was joined by Perry Fewell and his 4-3 defense for their third season together. On offense, Steve Fairchild was replaced by Turk Schonert at offensive coordinator. That change also brought about a West Coast philosophy from the previously Air Coryell-oriented Bills.

Other recognizable names like Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach and Nathaniel Hackett on offensive quality control are fun detours down memory lane. At least I think they’re fun.

The 7-9 Bills’ offense was 20th in points per drive (1.7) — so, average but a bit on the wrong side of it. They scored on 34.1% of drives, which was 16th in the league. Average. Maybe those things would have looked better if they weren’t 28th in the league in turnovers with 16.5% of drives ending in that manner. Turnovers were an even split with 15 interceptions and 15 fumbles lost (on 33 total fumbles).

On defense they allowed 1.82 points per drive for 19th place. Average but a bit on the wrong side of it. They allowed scores on 36.9% of drives, placing them 21st in the NFL. They were just as bad at getting takeaways as the offense was at handing them out. The defense forced a turnover on 11.2% of drives, 24th in the league.

The defense also struggled getting pressure, with the seventh-worst sack rate. It led to 24 sacks, which is not great at all. Overall stats suggest Buffalo wasn’t nearly missing, either. With 55 QB hits, they were the fifth lowest.

Supporting Cast

The 2008 season was the sophomore run for quarterback Trent Edwards. An incredible streak of four weeks to start the season was derailed in Week 5 when Edwards suffered a now-infamous concussion against the Arizona Cardinals. I will remind everyone that Edwards played in Buffalo’s next game (there was a bye first) and won the FedEx Air Player of the Week. Following that, Edwards and the team sputtered for the rest of the season. This was also Brian Moorman’s first of two consecutive seasons with a perfect passer rating.

At running back I’ll just give you two names and end the discussion: Marshawn Lynch and Fred Jackson.

The wide receiver room lacked much in the way of star power outside Lee Evans, but featured Josh Reed and Roscoe Parrish — the latter of which made a name for himself as a returner, most effective on punts. Lynch and Jackson were featured more often in the passing game than Parrish and, as a two-headed monster, were a big part of the offense through the air.

At tight end, Robert Royal and Derek Schouman were the two names to watch. Corey McIntyre at fullback provided some extra blocking insurance. The offensive line was, in totality, not the strength of the team but did feature Jason Peters in a Pro Bowl year.

The defensive backfield featured Terence McGee and Leodis McKelvin. Injuries to both, particularly McKelvin, tested Buffalo’s depth. Donte Whitner had not yet pissed off Bills fans. George Wilson was yet to convert to safety full time.

Paul Posluszny and his giant neck were the big deal at linebacker, with Kawika Mitchell and Keith Ellison flanking Poz.

On the line, Kyle Williams and Chris Kelsay were the big names. Their performance was pretty evenly matched by Marcus Stroud and Ryan Denney. In fact, it should be argued Denney had the better season than Kelsay.

The Josh Allen Effect

The Jauron-led Bills didn’t feature a lot of quarterback rushing attempts, but then again the quarterbacks weren’t really known for that type of play. While head coach of the Chicago Bears, Jauron allowed a fair amount of running by Cade McNown. There was even more of a quarterback running game in 2003 when the Bears added Kordell Stewart. It wasn’t featured, but also didn’t appear to be stifled.

This may be mostly opinion on my part, but I would argue that defensive-minded coaches may be more open to unconventional offensive play in that they’re less tied to a specific model on offense and that they need to be prepared for all models from opposition. My best guess is that Jauron’s team would have been open to using Allen’s legs.

In most measures, this was one of Lee Evans’ best seasons. Josh Reed had a good season, and running backs had success in the passing game. Roscoe Parrish had an oddly low catch rate for his style of play, but this was something that plagued him his entire career.

What makes the 2008 season intriguing is that Josh Allen on this team would likely lead to better years for these players. On the other hand, a lot depends on the week-to-week performances. What am I saying? With Trent Edwards on fire to start the season, we have to seriously consider if Josh Allen may have lost a game the 2008 Bills won. At minimum, even Allen wouldn’t be able to improve the start to the season, meaning fewer opportunities to elevate the team.

I spend a little time in these articles discussing the defensive ripple — and for this team, it’s a small one at best. This year’s offense had average time-of-possession numbers and third-down conversions. These stats can impact defensive rest, which can be a major factor. In general they aren’t the easiest metrics to elevate significantly to create a bigger ripple.

Similarly, in many of the Bills’ losses I wouldn’t predict that even Josh Allen could turn the game into an early blowout leading to a one-dimensional response from opponents.

Season Results

As noted, for the early season there’s really not any place to improve. The 2008 Bills went 5-1 to start the year with decisive play from Edwards. The only loss was to the Cardinals who represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. After that, the team collapsed — only winning twice more in 10 games.

In Weeks 1 and 4, the Bills won by a large margin with solid defensive efforts to go with the rise of Trent Edwards. Those don’t change. However, in Weeks 2 and 3 Buffalo won by four and one point respectively. In Week 7 (game 6) Buffalo won by seven.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 2), Trent Edwards played quite well overall. The Jaguars capitalized on an unexpected third-quarter onside kick to take the lead. Edwards led two fourth-quarter drives to take back the lead by one and then extend it to four. A couple drives ended with Edwards sacks that maybe Allen avoids. However a strip sack with Jacksonville recovering is not something foreign to Allen.

The following week was very similar versus the Oakland Raiders, including a lost fumble by Edwards. Some supporting cast miscues allowed Oakland to have a lead, but the Bills pulled out a win in the fourth quarter.

In Week 7 against the San Diego Chargers, Buffalo’s defense shut things down. Allowing only one score per half, Buffalo’s offense had plenty of game to pull ahead.

My opinion of these games is that Allen wouldn’t have lost them for Buffalo, though I will reiterate that it shouldn’t be ruled out. While Allen’s mobility likely helps extend a drive or two in those close games and overall things played out in a way Allen has won numerous times in the past, we’ve also seen Allen make mistakes that perhaps Edwards didn’t.

As for that game against Arizona, Buffalo still loses. Second-half turnovers from J.P. Losman and Robert Royal sunk the Bills’ chances. It’s not improbable that these go exactly the same way. Arizona’s offense played very well too, which we can assume would have also limited the ability for Allen to make as big a difference.

In the next ten games, at the risk of sounding like a homer, I think Allen may have made a big impact. In the first four weeks of “the collapse,” Buffalo lost by nine points, nine, 10, and two. None of the opposing teams scored more than 29. These games could all reasonably be turned with better quarterback play.

Buffalo beat Kansas City and then in Weeks 13 and 14, the offense only managed three points in each contest. The defense held up, allowing 10 and 16 points. In the final three weeks of the year, Buffalo pulled out one more win. They also lost by four to the New York Jets and by 13 to the New England Patriots.

The Jets game was a true back and forth with Buffalo having the ball twice at the end to try for a winning score. Would Josh Allen have done what Losman couldn’t? It’s fair to think he would have.

The Patriots game is trickier. Buffalo only needed two touchdowns to take down the Matt Cassell-led team. That’s total. With Tom Brady out this year, the Patriots were vulnerable, but this would be prime Bill Belichick coaching.

This was a tough year to make the playoffs with the six seed Baltimore Ravens winning 11 games. That also matched the AFC East Champion Miami Dolphins’ record. Buffalo’s abysmal zero wins in the division and seven losses in the conference make tiebreakers with Miami and Baltimore tough sells.

The easiest path for our imaginary Buffalo Bills team is to win four more games. One game must be against Miami, and one game must be against New England. Tying either team in overall record puts Buffalo behind in division record (unless three or more wins are in the division). Further, without three or more of the wins being conference ones, Baltimore still wins the Wild Card tiebreaker. For what it’s worth, all four games against Miami and New England are in the “maybe” column for me.

PREDICTION: The Buffalo Bills win the AFC East with an 11-5 record, splitting the series with all three division rivals. Baltimore’s defense proves to be too much for a Bills team that lacks a ton of firepower through the air and Buffalo falls to the Ravens in the Wild Card Round. They put up more of a fight than the Dolphins did during the actual 2008 season.

If the now Josh Allen-led Bills managed to squeak by the Ravens, they would have traveled to take on the two seed Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers won the Super Bowl this season and managed to win a decisive victory over the Chargers in the Divisional Round. They were the only team to put up more than two scores against the Ravens in the playoffs. I think Buffalo would fall to the Steelers too.

But if they didn’t, Buffalo likely takes down the Tennessee Titans. Despite having the one seed, the Titans were listless and lost against the Ravens in the divisional round (aka their first game). That would have led to an AFC Conference Championship in Orchard Park, NY. If the Bills were able to take down Baltimore and Pittsburgh that season, there’s no reason to think they couldn’t have gotten past San Diego and ultimately Arizona in the Super Bowl.

Note: This series is intended as nothing more than a thought experiment to open up discussion on the Buffalo Bills. Hope you enjoy it and feel free to disagree and add your own best guesses into the mix in the comments. Go Bills!