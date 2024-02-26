State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Offensive tackles

The Buffalo Bills have invested heavily in their offensive line over the last few years, and during the 2023 season, that investment paid off. Not only were the Bills healthy up front, but the team saw young players make big impacts while working in seamlessly with veterans and a newcomer, as well.

Heading into the 2024 season, there are some questions about the offensive line, most of which revolve around finances and not the play of the unit. We touched on a bit of that last week as it relates to the interior offensive line. While the situation isn’t exactly the same with the offensive tackles, the contract status of the team’s two starters on the outside is going to be a story line this spring, and potentially well into the summer.

In our latest look at the state of the Buffalo Bills’ roster, we discuss the offensive tackles — a group that has two solid starters and some questionable depth pieces.

Alec Anderson

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of two-year rookie contract ($919,250 cap hit; $4,250 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .38% of total team cap)

Age: 24 (25 on 10/3/2024)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

Anderson was a healthy scratch in every game this season, as the offensive line’s good health meant that his versatility could remain inactive thanks to Ryan Bates and his ability to fill in all over the line. Given that Anderson won’t turn 25 until Cady Heron can tell him what day it is (unfortunately, it’s a Thursday this year, so we can’t wear pink), it’s a near certainty that he’ll be on the roster next season thanks to his youth and his ability to play multiple positions.

Spencer Brown

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of four-year rookie contract ($1,511,736 cap hit; $219,036 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .62% of total team cap)

Age: 26 (27 on 2/28/2025)

Playing time: 17 games (17 starts), 1,161 offensive snaps (99.7% of team total), 70 special teams snaps (16.3% of team total)

Key statistics: 9 penalties, 5 sacks allowed

During the 2022 season, Brown was a liability at right tackle. Coming off of back surgery, he never quite had the chance to ramp up heading into his second season, and he struggled as a result. In 2023, the Bills counted on Brown to take a step forward, and he rewarded their faith with a solid season. He’s still a pretty clear weak link along the front five, but while he stuck out like a sore thumb in 2022, he was a less glaring liability during the 2023 campaign. Working next to a rookie right guard in O’Cyrus Torrence, Brown remained tenacious in run blocking, and his issues in pass protection were fewer and farther between. He still has some trouble anchoring against stronger edge players, as he loses leverage thanks to his 6’8” frame. Continued work on his technique could lead to an even better fourth season. But with his contract set to expire, the Bills will have to determine whether Brown is a player to retain beyond this year.

Dion Dawkins

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of four-year contract ($16,609,833 cap hit; $11,739,499 dead-cap charge if released or traded; 6.85% of total team cap)

Age: 29 (30 on 4/26/2024)

Playing time: 17 games (17 starts), 1,120 offensive snaps (96.2% of team total), 77 special teams snaps (17.9% of team total)

Key statistics: 9 penalties, 1 sack allowed

Dawkins continued his solid play at left tackle, protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside while also clearing space effectively in the run game. When Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator, we saw a lot more runs where the tackles — both Brown and Dawkins — used their athleticism to pull and create chaos up front, which led to more chunk plays on the ground as the season progressed. With the final year of his contract coming, it’s not a question of if the Bills will retain Dawkins, but when they’ll agree to a contract extension that will lower his 2024 cap number and keep him with the Bills for the foreseeable future. I’d imagine they’ll work out a four-year deal in a similar fashion to the contract he signed prior to the 2020 season, something that gives the Bills some breathing room financially and gives a popular player some long-term security.

Ryan Van Demark

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of two-year rookie contract ($919,500 cap hit; $4,500 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .38% of total team cap)

Age: 25 (26 on 3/22/2024)

Playing time: 12 games, 47 offensive snaps (4.04% of team total), 22 special teams snaps (5.12% of team total)

Key statistics: N/A

Van Demark was the unproven swing tackle for the duration of the season, and he didn’t play much thanks to the overall health of the offensive line. He maxed out at nine snaps on offense in Buffalo’s 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders, and he played eight and seven snaps, respectively, in blowout wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys. However, when Dawkins was injured in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s final regular-season game, a 21-14 victory over the Dolphins to clinch the AFC East, Van Demark stepped in at left tackle and the offense didn’t miss a beat. To have a young player with a small cap number on the roster capable of filling in as effectively as he did is a luxury, and given that he’ll be an exclusive-rights free agent in 2025, he’ll likely be with the Bills for at least the next two seasons.

Richard Gouraige

Contract status for 2024: Signed reserve/futures contract on 1/22/2024 ($799,500 cap hit; $9,000 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .33% of total team cap)

Age: 25 (26 on 10/15/2024)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

O’Cyrus Torrence’s college teammate was a practice-squad player for the Bills all season, and he didn’t appear in a game. He’ll likely battle for the swing tackle gig, but he’s more likely looking to prove that he should be on the practice squad again in 2024.

Tommy Doyle

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of four-year rookie contract ($1,133,931 cap hit; $78,931 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .47% of total team cap)

Age: 25 (26 on 5/6/2024)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

Did anyone else forget that Doyle was still under contract? I sure did, and I feel bad for doing so, but the truth is that Doyle hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 3 of the 2022 season — a game in which he tore his ACL and continued playing. He spent the remainder of that season on Injured Reserve (IR) before spending all of this season on IR after suffering another knee injury during the preseason. In limited action as a rookie and a second-year player, Doyle acquitted himself well, so if he can remain healthy, he gives the Bills another solid depth piece — albeit one at a higher cap number than Van Demark. His ability to play inside at guard helps, and given his struggles to stay healthy, he’ll certainly be a popular player fans root for this summer.

Germain Ifedi

Contract status for 2024: Unsigned; UFA

Age: 29 (30 on 6/2/2024)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

The veteran didn’t appear in a game with the Bills before he was released from the 53-man roster. While the team retained his services by signing him to the practice squad, Ifedi was not signed to a reserve/futures contract. I’m not sure that there will be much interest in retaining him, nor would I expect much interest on Ifedi’s part to return.

Buffalo is in an interesting situation here. For the 2024 season, they’re really all set, as they could roll with Dawkins and Brown starting, Van Demark and Anderson slotting in as young, inexpensive reserves, and Doyle serving as a bounce-back candidate for one of the last spots on the 53-man roster. However, all five of those players are set to have their contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season, so general manager Brandon Beane has some work to do in order to secure the position for the future.

A contract extension for Dawkins seems obvious, and I’d imagine will come right around the official start of the new league year on March 13. That should free up cap space for 2024 while also securing the services of one of the most talented and popular players on the roster. An extension for Brown will be a more difficult decision, and it might be something the team wants to wait until next offseason to do.

I doubt that the Bills will look for help in the veteran market at offensive tackle given the young depth they have and the salary cap crunch they face. Even with an overage of nearly $13 million on the official 2024 salary cap, the Bills are still around $41 million over that cap at the time of this writing. The Bills could look for some players who may be available after the initial gold rush of free agency, like a Michael Dunn or a Charlie Heck, or a Geron Christian or Brandon Parker. However, I think that Buffalo would be wise to rely on the players they have while continuing to look for the kind athletic diamonds in the rough they’ve cultivated over the last few years.

If they do look to the 2024 NFL Draft for an offensive lineman, drafting a player with some positional versatility is likely to be a priority given Buffalo’s affinity for those kinds of players. Someone like Maryland’s Delmar Glaze, who we discussed briefly when talking about the interior offensive linemen, makes sense late in the draft. If they’d like to snag a dedicated tackle, Kansas’ Dominic Punt, who is ironically named given his 6’4” and 323-pound frame, could be a sound Day 3 choice. The same goes for Washington’s Roger Rosengarten or Marshall’s Ethan Driskell. Julian Pearl from Illinois offers the inside-outside versatility that the Bills covet, as well.

Once the 2024 cap situation clears up a bit, the team can worry about locking in some of the tackles they have on the roster for the future. However, the offensive tackle group is one that should be in good shape entering the 2024 season.