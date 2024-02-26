The Buffalo Bills are still a cash-strapped team heading into the 2024 NFL season, but on Friday, the news came out that the NFL’s salary cap for this season will be a league-record $255.4 million, a much higher figure than was originally anticipated.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the new salary cap figure and why this is good news for the Bills and their general manager, Brandon Beane, who gets a little help as he tries to fine-tune the roster.

NFL salary cap higher than anticipated

Many NFL experts thought the 2024 salary cap would come in around $242 million, so it was a pleasant surprise for Bills fans to hear the news that the cap will climb by more than $30 million from last year to a record-high of $255.4 million for the upcoming season.

That increase in salary cap space means the Bills went from being roughly $54 million over the cap to $41.7 million over the cap. There’s still plenty of work for Brandon Beane to not only get Buffalo cap compliant, but free up enough cap space to address the team’s roster needs.

The Bills are one of seven teams who are over the cap. They must whittle down their cap figure to under $255.4 million by March 13.

State of the offensive line

The Buffalo Bills have their entire starting offensive line — left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Connor McGovern, center Mitch Morse, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and right tackle Spencer Brown — under contract for next year. In fact, only one of the 12 offensive linemen — David Edwards — is a free agent. Catch up below on the state of Buffalo’s offensive line coming off a season where the unit was both remarkably healthy and productive.

