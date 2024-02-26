2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses media on Day 1

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who was recently appointed to the NFL Competition Committee, is meeting live with members of the media gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Tune in to hear all he has to say live in the embedded video below.

What’s unfolded to this point has been a varied and spralling round of questions from members of the press — including further reflecting on the 2023 season that was, thoughts about current Bills players who the team scouted here in Indy, and of course more in-depth questions about evaluating draft prospects now and in the long haul.

Interestingly, McDermott spoke about the importance of body language and noted that he was picking up on it from those gathered, noticing some were bored, some were into it, and otherwise. A bit of a refreshing “gotcha” from Buffalo’s head coach entering Year 8 with the Bills.

We’re live with Coach McDermott from the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/eP6y2LPfX1 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 26, 2024

