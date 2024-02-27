The NFL’s general managers, coaches and front office personnel are in Indianapolis, IN for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping what Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott had to say during his press conference on Day One of the Combine.
Sean McDermott’s Scouting Combine press conference
Bills head coach Sean McDermott touched on a multitude of topics during his session with the media: stating that he’s not sure whether new defensive coordinator Bobby Babich will call the plays for Buffalo’s defense; emphasizing the importance of creating explosive plays on offense; sharing his enthusiasm for the new members of the Bills coaching staff; revealing how he may employ a different approach as the team’s CEO on the sidelines; and providing updates on wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Micah Hyde, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White.
What can RB James Cook for for an encore?
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook made tremendous progress during his second year with the Bills, doubling his rushing yards (507 as a rookie to 1,122 in 2023) and improving his pass-catching stats from 21 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown to 44 receptions for 445 yards and four TDs last year. What areas can Cook improve upon for next year? Ball security, for one. Learn more.
Even more Bills news
Speculating on what Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane will be asked when he takes the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine, plus a combine preview, why starting left tackle Dion Dawkins “hates” the New York Jets, and more!
