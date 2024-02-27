Buffalo Bills 2024 salary cap: What we would do to clear space

Over the last couple weeks, I’ve gone through a bunch of options on how the Buffalo Bills can clear salary cap space in 2024. I’ll list all of those articles here in a second so you can go back and review, but today I’m writing an opinion piece. This is what I would do if I was Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane.

To reset rules, in the offseason the NFL counts the Top 51 cap hits toward the salary cap number. That number increases to all 53 contracts plus injured reserve plus practice squad when the regular season rolls around.

The Bills are $41.4 million over the Top 51 cap space and $43.7 million over the total cap space right now, per Spotrac. The Bills will also need to budget $6 million in cap space for signing their draft picks. Using Their Top 51 contracts, the Bills need to effectively clear $47.4 million in cap space in order to be compliant and even more if they want to sign free agents.

Note: This article was written before the Bills restructured Connor McGovern’s contract.

Let’s get to work.

Restructure QB Josh Allen

Creates $22 million in 2024 cap space

The biggest no-brainer of the offseason, the Bills can clear a bunch of space by converting Allen’s roster bonus and the majority of his base salary into a signing bonus and prorating it over five years. It gets them halfway to their cap compliance and, at 28, Allen isn’t going anywhere for a long time so you’re not worried about the dead cap.

Running cap space tracker: $21.7 million over

Don’t touch the contracts of Von Miller or Stefon Diggs

Leaves cap flexibility for 2025

This move doesn’t create any cap space, but in a vacuum, their contracts might be tempting to restructure. I go into a lot more detail why I don’t want to restructure the contracts in my full article, but it boils down to keeping cap flexibility with their contract a year from now. Especially with Miller, who I don’t want to be handcuffed to by dead-cap space. While moving on from Diggs is possible, I don’t think it’s wise, and I think the same thing about moving on from Miller’s contract. Let them toll.

In this scenario, Diggs would have the highest cap hit on the team and Miller would be third behind Allen.

Restructure TE Dawson Knox

Creates $5.4 million in 2024 cap space

Knox’s 2024 compensation is almost entirely guaranteed right now; a $5 million roster bonus and $3.58 million of his $4.91 million salary are all locked in. A basic restructure would lower his 2024 cap hit, but in 2025 they would still preserve the ability to release him. If they add void years, it would make it more complicated next year, so I’m just prorating the $8.1 million over three years and not four or five.

Running cap space tracker: $16.3 million over

Restructure LB Matt Milano

Creates $2.25 million in 2024 cap space

Milano isn’t going anywhere any time soon, so pushing a couple million into the future isn’t a big deal. The Bills already have a void year on his deal, which allowed them to spread out his 2023 contract extension over five years instead of four. So in 2024 they can spread $3 million of his base salary over four years and free up a couple million in cap space.

Running cap space tracker: $14.05 million over

Restructure Connor McGovern’s contract

Creates $2.8 million in 2024 cap space

McGovern already has a void year on his deal, so taking $4.2 million of his 2024 salary and prorating it out over 2024, 2025, and the void year 2026 clears a good chunk. He’ll only be 29 when he hits the end of his current deal, so they could still re-sign him, too.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Bills restructured McGovern’s contract, adding void years in 2027 and 2028. It makes it more likely he gets a contract extension a year from now, and cleared $3.75 million instead of $2.8 because of the extra two void years.

Running cap space tracker: $11.25 million over

Pay cut for Deonte Harty

Saves $1.5 million 2024 cap space

Harty didn’t even get halfway to his contract incentives in 2023. If he won’t agree to a pay cut, I’m releasing him. A straight release would save them $4.2 million in cap space, where they could go out and sign a new returner. A $1.5 million pay cut would have his base salary at $1.375 million plus a $500,000 roster bonus and pre-game roster bonuses, setting his max compensation at $2.74 million for the year. Very fair.

Running cap space tracker: $9.75 million over

Pay cut for Nyheim Hines

Saves $2.5 million in 2024 cap space

Like Harty, Hines didn’t live up to his 2023 salary but for a very different reason. The Bills can save $4.98 million in cap space and cash by just cutting him. Coming off an injury such as his, it’s going to be hard for him to get a better deal than what I’m offering here. He can earn $1.56 million in salary plus a $500,000 roster bonus, $340,000 in per-game bonuses, and a $100,000 workout bonus for total compensation of $2.5 million. He’s not going to find that on the open market when he’s healthy enough to pass a physical.

Running cap space tracker: $7.25 million over

Restructure OL Ryan Bates

Creates $2 million in 2024 cap space

I like Bates as the top reserve interior lineman and this move would still allow them to move on a year from now. Combining $2.2 million in salary and his $500k roster bonus allows them to spread out a good chunk of money and he already has two void years on his deal.

Running cap space tracker: $5.25 million over

Do something with Tre’Davious White

Creates $6 million in cap space for 2024

The Buffalo Bills can create $6 million in cap space by releasing Tre’Davious White. After two leg injuries in three years, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. That being said, the way Sean McDermott talks about his first draft pick as coach of the Bills, I think that’s not going to be Plan A.

They have other options at their disposal to create the cap space. They could ask White to take a pay cut with incentives to earn back the money that could lower his cap hit significantly. They could also just agree to a straight pay cut, as the Bills did with Mitch Morse in 2021.

The other option would be to give White a contract extension and convert $8.5 million of his 2024 compensation into the signing bonus of that new deal. They wouldn’t necessarily have to guarantee anything past 2024 (and I probably wouldn’t based on his injury history), but that could also clear $4 million to $6 million in 2024 cap space, depending on the number of years they use. If they want to reward him for busting his ass to get back into playing shape again, this would be a great gesture and wouldn’t cripple them in the future if he doesn’t get back to form.

Running cap space tracker: $0.75 million under

Extend Taron Johnson

Creates $4.4 million in 2024 cap space

Johnson has missed just one game in the last four seasons and turns 28 during training camp while entering the final year of his deal. It’s a really difficult contract to provide comps for, as most slot cornerbacks aren’t playing 90% of the team’s defensive snaps. I’m guessing he’s going to end up in the $12 to $14 million per-year range and get paid like a coverage linebacker and not quite a boundary cornerback.

With $5 million in base salary able to be shifted and a $500,000 roster bonus coming his way, they can clear $4.4 million if the contract extension doesn’t go into effect until 2025.

Running cap space tracker: $5.15 million under

Extend LT Dion Dawkins

Creates $6.8 million in 2024 cap space

Dawkins has one year left on his current contract and a looming dead-cap charge in 2025 because the Bills have added void years to his current deal. He’s continued to play well and he’s 30 when the season starts, so securing him for another few seasons could work for the roster and the cap. By prorating $8.5 million of his 2024 compensation, you can clear cap space while giving him a big guaranteed option bonus in 2025. This number would be without giving him a new signing bonus now and just tacking on new guaranteed money in future years.

Running cap space tracker: $11.95 million under

The Bills now have cap space for free agency and beyond

I created $12 million in cap space with my moves, and there is more meat on the bone if they want to go all-in. Here is a complete look at Spotrac’s numbers with all of the cap moves I made.

This space leaves the Bills able to sign a couple free agents and pay for their NFL Draft class. With contract extensions, they could make additional space quite easily if they wanted to add more pieces. I’m probably a smidge more conservative than Brandon Beane when it comes to void years, so instead of being $12 million under, he could get up to $20 million pretty easily if he wants to keep adding more void years and pushing cap into the future.

Moves I didn’t make

If I’m Beane, I want a contract extension for Rasul Douglas but it feels like an August deal, not a March contract. See him get through a full offseason in the system and you’ll have a better idea of where Tre’Davious White is going to be long term. Douglas has a $9 million cap hit the Bills could push out with void years with an eye toward that contract extension, too.

I also ended up not doing a contract extension with Mitch Morse. Like Douglas, this could be a move I make in August after Morse turns 32 this offseason. Has he lost a step? Does he want to keep playing beyond the current year? Especially if there is a roster cut somewhere I want to add to my team, either contract could be my way into some late cap space. His contract is the type they’ve used void years on before, too, specifically with Micah Hyde.

Restructuring Tyler Bass crossed my mind, but if you push $1.2 million in dead cap, it would make releasing him in 2025 a wash and you’d still need to replace him. I’d rather have the flexibility than the minimal cap relief. If you restructure Bass, you need a bounce-back year even more.