The NFL’s general managers, coaches and front office personnel are in Indianapolis, IN for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping what Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had to say during his press conference on Day 2 of the combine.
Brandon Beane’s NFL Scouting Combine press conference
Brandon Beane commented on many topics during his session with the media: shooting down rumors that the Bills will move on from No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs; being noncommittal when it comes to safety Jordan Poyer’s future in Buffalo; why it’s premature to expect the team to move on from cornerback Tre’Davious White; what traits the Bills covet in any potential wide receiver target in the NFL Draft; how he was pleasantly surprised when the NFL’s 2024 salary cap was higher than expected; and more!
More fun with mock NFL Drafts
A run through possible selections for the Bills to take with their first-round pick, identifying positions Buffalo should be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine, and find out why this year’s crop of wide receivers is deep and talented.
Even more Bills news
How the future of starting center Mitch Morse in Buffalo could depend on how well Brandon Beane resolves his team’s salary cap situation, potential moves the Bills could make to become cap-compliant, whether the Bills would be better served turning to free agency, the NFL Draft or both to address their needs at safety, and more!
