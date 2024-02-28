2024 NFL mock draft: A philosophical shift for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2024 offseason with more needs across the entire roster than in previous seasons under the direction of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Needs in the past were easily able to be patched over prior to the NFL Draft, with frequent budget buying in the market. Per Spotrac, the Bills are currently projected with the least amount of wiggle room cap space wise in the NFL at a projected $41 million over the cap with restructures, contract extensions, and other maneuvering moves to come (this, prior to the McGovern conversion on Tuesday). In short, the Bills are up against it in 2024 more than they ever have been with this leadership.

With uncertainty at the moment comes a great deal of possibilities for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills needs are plentiful — especially on the defensive side of the ball. The annual NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis, IN later this week and through the weekend. More data points and information are soon to come, and we’ll talk about one of the more intriguing names in this week’s mock draft where we’ll once again turn an eye to defensive line play.

We used the 2024 NFL mock draft simulator from Pro Football Focus to complete a realistic first-round mock draft. As expected, the Buffalo Bills are selecting No. 28 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...

T’Vondre Sweat, DT (Texas)

This mock selection is more to serve as a case study into the minds of the Buffalo Bills’ current regime than anything else. Sweat is a massive human being with plenty of rumors that he’s tilted the scales in the range of 360 pounds during college. That weight carries fairly well if true, as he’s a capable mover in short areas to match super strength of a man of that stature.

Tossing other large humans out of the club is what Sweat does. An obnoxiously strong individual who throws haymakers with heavy hands and puts interior offensive linemen off balance consistently. His first-step athleticism won’t blow you away, but that’s somewhat to be expected for a player of his size.

T'Vondre Sweat just killed a guy and then killed another guy pic.twitter.com/a8msq7hy6w — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 27, 2024

Years past have shown the Bills aren’t all about size in the middle of their defense with signings of defensive tackles such as Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler, Tim Settle, and DaQuan Jones. The regime has preferred twitch at one-technique versus plugger types.

Sweat, while there is some upside to work with as a pass rusher, is a plugger at 6’4” and 360 pounds. As stated, this would diverge from how the Bills have viewed that spot in years past. But it could make sense to go this route if you’re the organization.

The reason for the potential philosophy change is the linebackers the Bills currently field. As it stands, it’s a position of strength for the team with Terrel Bernard having a breakout second season. Both he and Matt Milano are the future. But the reality is that both are below 225 pounds. The best thing both Bernard and Milano do is play in space to make impact plays. In order for them to do so, they need a player up front who’s going to help eat up blocks to keep them running and chasing as much as possible.

So, despite a big philosophy switch with this pick, the Bills don’t have a 250-pound MIKE linebacker like Tremaine Edmunds any longer. This is a different unit. If Sweat weighs in at a fair number (perhaps less than 360) and then tests like a quality athlete given the size, there’s reason to feel comfortable with him at the end of the first round.

Of course, interviews will matter here, with affirmation of any weight concerns and any other subjects that may need to be touched on. If that checks out, the Bills will have themselves a hugely impactful one-technique and a player to assist in keeping the best unit on the team clean more often than not.