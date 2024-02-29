2024 NFL Scouting Combine Day 1 preview: Potential Bills targets to watch

The 2024 NFL Combine hits full stride today, Thursday, February 29, and will end on Sunday, March 3. A total of 321 players (give or take based on those who’ve declined invitations) will try to increase their draft stock as they complete workouts, mental tests, and interviews in front of all 32 NFL teams.

The Buffalo Bills have 10 draft picks this year and will look to bolster their roster with young talent after coming up short in the playoffs last season. As such, there are some prospects I believe the Bills will have interest in, and in whom I’ll zoom in on during this week’s combine.

We’ll attack this year’s NFL Scouting Combine by the day, discussing the position groups featured during each relevant day. Here is the combine schedule for reference:

Day 1 — Thursday, February 29, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Day 2 — Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Day 3 — Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. EST: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Day 4 — Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. EST: Offensive Linemen

Day 1 — Thursday, February 29

Defensive Tackle

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

There’s no doubt that Sweat is an enormous human, and that his 6’4” 362-pound frame will be among the largest at this year’s combine. The college football Outland Trophy winner’s stock has been pointing up after a fantastic showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Sweat’s size and strength will never be in question. But can he show off enough athleticism at the combine to prove he belongs in the first round? It’s no secret that the Bills need help at DT, but Sweat will be off the board by the Bills second-round pick. So the question remains: Does Sweat warrant a selection by the Bills in the first round?

Braden Fiske (Florida State)

Fiske has decent size and offers some positional versatility on the interior of the defensive line. Fiske shows the ability to rush the passer from the inside, while also holding his own in the run game. A high motor, aggressive play, and good burst have him in the Day 2 conversation, testing well at the combine would cement him into the Round 2 range.

DeWayne Carter (Duke)

Carter had himself a solid Senior Bowl and is likely a fringe Day 2/Day 3 prospect. A solid combine performance will push him into Day 2. The Bills almost certainly will draft an interior defensive lineman at some point in this year’s draft, and they may even potentially double dip. If they choose to do so, they need to find value in the later rounds. Carter can be a disruptor in the middle and he’s someone firmly on my radar.

EDGE

Chop Robinson (Penn State)

Robinson has been mocked to the Bills in the first round by some prominent football analysts, and it's easy to understand why. The Bills need some depth and a youth injection at the EDGE position, with only Greg Rousseau and Von Miller currently on the 53-man roster. Robinson is an explosive athlete with elite traits, but he only posted four sacks in 10 games during his junior season. Will an outstanding athletic showing at the combine make him irresistible to the Bills at pick 28 if he’s still available? If so, get ready for the Aaron Maybin references from Bills fans.

Bralen Trice (Washington)

As it stands now, Trice likely won’t be around for Buffalo’s Round 2 selection. If Trice has an amazing combine he will be firmly out of the picture, but if he underwhelms this week I wouldn’t mind if he slipped to pick 60 for Buffalo.

Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian)

One of the more intriguing stories of the NFL Draft season, Hunt started his college career out as a safety and then transitioned to the edge rusher position in recent years. Given his lack of time at EDGE, Hunt is a raw prospect. Keep an eye on his measurables — good measurements with height, weight, and arm length are expected. His athleticism should pop in the drills and workouts. If he tests well I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills draft him on Day 3 and use him as a special teams player as he develops his pass-rushing abilities.

Linebacker

I don’t expect the Bills to make a lot of changes to their linebacker core with Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, and Dorian Williams making a solid top three. There is potential for some overturn at the back end of the group, though. As such, bringing in some free agents seems likely. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they take another young prospect on Day 3 of the draft. Here are some I will be paying attention to:

Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)

Ulofoshio has the size and athleticism that the Bills have been fond of recently. The 6’, 240-pound linebacker has the speed and explosiveness to hold his own versus offensive skill players. He’s capable in coverage and would be a solid addition to develop on the back end of the Bills’ linebacker room. If he tests well at the combine he’ll be in consideration on Day 3.

Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri)

Hopper is another Day 3 prospect who has athletic and physical traits that the Bills seem to be fond of. His athleticism should be on display at the combine and he has the potential to develop into a starting LB.

Be sure to check back in here with Buffalo Rumblings after each day of the NFL Scouting Combine, as I’ll break down performances and potential Bills targets from each day.