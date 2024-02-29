The Buffalo Bills are expected to have 10 selections in this April’s NFL Draft, and there are areas of need on both sides of the ball — including primary needs to get better at the wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end, and safety positions.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the latest round of mock drafts to see who is emerging as potential candidates for the Bills to select with pick No. 28 and ranks Buffalo’s draft needs.

More fun with mock NFL Drafts

We identify which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, run through the latest mock draft offerings, examine the positions Buffalo should be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine, and find out why this year’s crop of wide receivers is deep and talented.

Bills fare well in NFL Players Association survey

According to the Bills players themselves, they are fans of the team’s facilities in Orchard Park, NY and support owner Terry Pegula and head coach Sean McDermott, but there are three areas the players want to see improvements: team travel, food/cafeteria, and nutrition/dietitian. The results came out in the NFL Players Association’s second annual Player Team Report Card, released on Wednesday.

State of the defensive tackles

The Buffalo Bills have only two defensive tackles currently under contract for the 2024 season: Ed Oliver and Eli Ankou. We take a look at how the defensive tackles fared last year and explore how general manager Brandon Beane could address the position this offseason.

Even more Bills News

We check in on how linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White’s rehabilitation efforts are coming along, learn that the Bills aren’t expected to use the franchise or transition tags this offseason and dissect how Buffalo’s cornerbacks played in 2023.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings