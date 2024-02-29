The Buffalo Bills are expected to have 10 selections in this April’s NFL Draft, and there are areas of need on both sides of the ball — including primary needs to get better at the wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end, and safety positions.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the latest round of mock drafts to see who is emerging as potential candidates for the Bills to select with pick No. 28 and ranks Buffalo’s draft needs.
More fun with mock NFL Drafts
We identify which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, run through the latest mock draft offerings, examine the positions Buffalo should be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine, and find out why this year’s crop of wide receivers is deep and talented.
- Mel Kiper Jr. adds WR who can take Buffalo Bills’ offense to ‘new level’ in mock 2.0 - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Draft analysts offer these opinions on the Bills at the NFL Combine | 2024 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL mock draft roundup: Why many think Buffalo Bills will select WR in first round - Yahoo! Sports
- Bills Mock Draft Watch 2.0: Wide Receiver Heavy For The Bills First Round Pick - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL mock draft roundup: Bills pick WR in first round to add firepower for Josh Allen - Democrat & Chronicle
- Separating Bills draft needs into tiers: Which positions need the most help? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Daniel Jeremiah: Deep WR Class, Possible DL Fits In The 2024 Draft - BuffaloBills.com
- Mel Kiper releases mock draft 2.0, predictions for all 32 first round picks - On3
- 2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's new Round 1 pick predictions - ESPN
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade back but still land QB, NFC East teams strengthen offense - CBSSports.com
- Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver - NFL.com
- NFL mock drafts 2024: Predictions for every Round 1 pick - USA Today
Bills fare well in NFL Players Association survey
According to the Bills players themselves, they are fans of the team’s facilities in Orchard Park, NY and support owner Terry Pegula and head coach Sean McDermott, but there are three areas the players want to see improvements: team travel, food/cafeteria, and nutrition/dietitian. The results came out in the NFL Players Association’s second annual Player Team Report Card, released on Wednesday.
- NFLPA survey: Bills mostly rank well, but players cite three concerns - Buffalo News
- Bills ranked well in NFLPA survey: See all of their grades - Democrat & Chronicle
State of the defensive tackles
The Buffalo Bills have only two defensive tackles currently under contract for the 2024 season: Ed Oliver and Eli Ankou. We take a look at how the defensive tackles fared last year and explore how general manager Brandon Beane could address the position this offseason.
- Capaccio: 2024 State of the Bills: Defensive tackle - WGR 550
- Defensive tackle a clear need for the Buffalo Bills as NFL scouting combine continues - Buffalo News
Even more Bills News
We check in on how linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White’s rehabilitation efforts are coming along, learn that the Bills aren’t expected to use the franchise or transition tags this offseason and dissect how Buffalo’s cornerbacks played in 2023.
- Matt Milano, Tre’Davious White continue to rehab injuries - WGR 550
- Bills notebook: No franchise or transition tags expected this year for Buffalo - Buffalo News
- Bills in Review, cornerbacks: Examining Tre’Davious White’s future, Rasul Douglas’ arrival - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Offensive tackles - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL mock draft: A philosophical shift for the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2024 salary cap: How the team can get cap-compliant - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Key takeaways from Sean McDermott’s interview - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...