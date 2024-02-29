Key Takeaways from Brandon Beane’s NFL Combine Press Conference

One of the cool aspects of the annual NFL Scouting Combine is the availability of key personnel as they assemble to do their due diligence on prospects. That means press conferences, statements, and more from our favorite teams. General manager Brandon Beane met with media for approximately 24 minutes and covered topics ranging from the relationship between quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, to impending free agents, draft strategy tidbits and more.

Here are some highlights from Magic Beane.

Every Dollar Counts

When asked about the recent news of an unprecedented rise in the NFL salary cap Brandon Beane responded:

“Every dollar you can get helps you. We’re working now through guys to restructure.”

Beane cited the recent news of a restructure from Connor McGovern and indicated there has been conversations with other players and their representatives. Beane hinted they’re looking at extensions, modifying contracts, and restructuring — which Beane characterized as “moving money down.” Naturally, Beane didn’t give away any specific details.

When discussing his reaction to the news of the higher-than-expected cap Beane remarked:

“We were conservatively planning for a number in the (2)40s, so to get to 255...I was smiling.”

Beane is a full NFL Scouting Combine participant

When asked what they try to get done at the combine, Brandon Beane indicated that the biggest thing he gets out of it is meeting the player. Per Beane:

“We’re able to bring in 45 guys...for like 18 to 20 minutes. We have our position coach in there, coordinator, Sean (McDermott), myself and can talk ball, watch film.”

Beane expressed that even though it’s a short period of time with each player, they feel they get a good snapshot of players.

The Safety Dance

Brandon Beane talked about how rare it is to have a safety tandem play together for as long as Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have, and characterized the Buffalo Bills as “spoiled” in this regard. Beane was noncommittal on what the future holds for the pair but did make a remark that you hate to move on from good players. Maybe that’s a tell? Or, maybe not.

Explosive Plays

WGR 550 Buffalo Bills beat and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio asked if the Bills are looking for more explosive plays as they evaluate the team this offseason. Beane replied by saying:

“We’re always looking for that speed, explosiveness at various positions.”

Beane made further comments about the importance of RAC and players that can get the ball in space and turn short gains into big ones. Beane also mentioned making drives shorter via big plays. Later in his statements to the press, Beane was asked about adding size to the skill positions. Comments from the general manager suggest they look for good players and will adapt to their skill set.

It’s a passing league

When asked about the running back market this season, Beane talked about the league transitioning to a more passing-oriented game.

“Those backs that can run out of the backfield, but can also be a mismatch in the passing game, they’re going to have more value than your traditional, old-school, line ‘em up, you know three yards and a cloud of dust running back.”

Game speed vs. combine speed

When asked about evaluating speed, Brandon Beane expressed a clear preference for game speed.

“I’m looking more at what do they look like in their pads playing the game, understanding all the concepts more than just what is that true 40-yard time.”

Beane gave examples of how the 40 can give false reads, and that he puts more stock in what he sees on the field.

Brandon Beane covered much, much more. From more details on the trade-up decisions to take Josh Allen, Allen’s relationship with Joe Brady, valuation of certain skills/traits, and plenty more. Check out the whole thing below.