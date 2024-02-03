For the second straight year, Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs experienced a dip in productivity from the second half of the season compared to the numbers he put up over the first half of the season. In each of the last two seasons, Diggs started the year on pace to enjoy a career year, only for those numbers to come crashing down to Earth as multiple teams figured out ways to eliminate Diggs from Buffalo’s game plan.
Bills fans are wondering whether the decline in productivity is a troubling trend or an anomaly, and during the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games, Diggs was asked about his future in Western New York.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing why Diggs is uncertain “what the future holds” when it comes to his time with the Bills moving forward.
Stefon Diggs uncertain ‘what the future holds’
In his first comments since the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs at home in a Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Diggs expressed some uncertainty about his future with the Bills. He also said he had a lot of regrets about how, once again, a promising Bills season ended without achieving their goal of winning a Super Bowl, but that he will be “ready to go” when the team begins training for the 2024 NFL season.
“I feel like I take it day by day,” Diggs said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing. I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”
Bills promote coaches Al Holcomb, Marcus West
Two internal members of the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coaching staff — Al Holcomb and Marcus West — were promoted by the team on Friday. Holcomb will serve as linebackers coach, while West will handle defensive line coach responsibilities. Additionally, general manager Brandon Beane said the team is still figuring out who will call the defensive plays.
We learn what made Buffalo’s special teams unit fall in the yearly special teams rankings, examine how the Bills rookie class fared in 2023, see what safety Damar Hamlin did to reward a Buffalo-area teacher for his life-saving actions, and more!
