Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
We examine what led to wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ troubling drop in productivity over the second half of the season, and break down the news that the Buffalo Bills promoted Joe Brady to offensive coordinator and Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator.
We also review the main takeaways from general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott’s season-ending press conferences, kick off our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, offer up ways for Beane and the Bills to easily free up some salary cap space for the 2024 NFL season, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Sunday
- Stefon Diggs and the second half of the season: What’s happening? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is headed back to the Pro Bowl - Buffalo Rumblings
- Chicago Bears hire Eric Washington as team’s new DC - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills interviewing Buccaneers QB coach Thad Lewis for OC - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills LB coach Bobby Babich a candidate for three defensive coordinator openings - Buffalo Rumblings
Monday
- Buffalo Bills officially promote Joe Brady to OC - Buffalo Rumblings
- Two main takeaways from McDermott/Beane season-ending Bills press conferences - Buffalo Rumblings
- Ken Dorsey named new OC of Cleveland Browns - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills interview former Eagles DC Sean Desai - Buffalo Rumblings
- Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel, interviews for GM role with Raiders, Chargers - Buffalo Rumblings
Wednesday
- Bobby Babich named Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator - Buffalo Rumblings
- Mel Kiper’s first 2024 NFL mock draft should excite Bills Mafia - Buffalo Rumblings
- What if...Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 1998 Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills interviewed Mike Caldwell for defensive coordinator - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Defensive tackles - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft: Early mocks paint confusing picture - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Draft: 3 Buffalo Bills targets you need to know at Senior Bowl - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills’ assistant ST coach Cory Harkey interviews with Panthers for special teams coordinator - Buffalo Rumblings
- How to watch Josh Allen in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM - Buffalo Rumblings
Friday
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Wide receivers - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Bills season analysis: Buffalo’s deep-middle passing game - Buffalo Rumblings
- Senior Bowl 2024 Day 1 & 2 Recap: Potential Buffalo Bills targets - Buffalo Rumblings
Saturday
- 2024 salary cap: Easy restructures the Buffalo Bills can do to create space - Buffalo Rumblings
- Marcus West named new defensive line coach of Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills name Al Holcomb team’s new linebackers coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Buffalo Bills Penalty Recap: Overview - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...