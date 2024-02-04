Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

We examine what led to wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ troubling drop in productivity over the second half of the season, and break down the news that the Buffalo Bills promoted Joe Brady to offensive coordinator and Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator.

We also review the main takeaways from general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott’s season-ending press conferences, kick off our State of the Buffalo Bills roster series, offer up ways for Beane and the Bills to easily free up some salary cap space for the 2024 NFL season, and more!

