2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games — Flag football/skills finale featuring Stefon Diggs, James Cook, Dion Dawkins

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games concludes this afternoon, which means this will be your last chance to see a few Buffalo Bills players live on the field before spring sessions begin.

Thursday’s events at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL brought us the dodgeball showdown, which ended with the NFC taking three points over the AFC. To this point in the competition, the NFC leads the AFC 12-6, thanks to some standout individual performances by quarterback Baker Mayfield (precision passing), CeeDee Lamb (dodgeball assassin), and long snapper Andrew DePaola (snap shot event).

Sunday’s finale features more skills events, which also means you’ll be able to the fantastically awesome and inimitable “Shnowman” Dion Dawkins in action this afternoon. Plus, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back James Cook will be back on the field taking part in this year’s flag football tournament.

Tune in live Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 pm. EST (ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and NFL+) to see Dawkins, Diggs, and Cook battle it out with their AFC brethren in hopes of capturing a victory over the NFC.

Here’s your open thread to chat during this afternoon’s events.