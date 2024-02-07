The Buffalo Bills have 10 selections in this spring’s 2024 NFL Draft, and with 22 free agents, general manager Brandon Beane has plenty of work to do to shore up his roster heading into the upcoming season.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up observations from the recently concluded Senior Bowl to identify a few players who could make for nice additions to Buffalo’s roster.

Senior Bowl observations

Since coming to Buffalo in May of 2017, general manager Brandon Beane has frequently used the Senior Bowl to shape and influence their draft board in years past, selecting quarterback Josh Allen, offensive linemen Dion Dawkins, O’Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown, cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Taron Johnson, middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, and kicker Tyler Bass among their Senior Bowl alumni.

Linked below: how the Senior Bowl serves as an important tool for Beane and his staff to both watch these prospects in person and get to know them through interviews during the week, and identifying a few standouts who could be on Buffalo’s radar come draft time.

Safety Micah Hyde’s future in Buffalo

Micah Hyde has become an integral part of head coach Sean McDermott’s defense since signing with the Bills as a free agent before the 2017 NFL season. But Hyde has alluded to this past season being his last in Buffalo. Linked here: whether Hyde still has a future with the Bills and identifying three safeties who could be signed/drafted to replace Hyde should he retire/sign with another team.

Even more Bills news

A deep dive into why the Bills are called the Bills, hear from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on why he pointed to a play called in Buffalo’s Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to defend how games are called. and more!

